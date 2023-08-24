Here’s What's Going On In Indian Country, August 24 —August 31

Details By Native News Online Staff August 24, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations, powwows, and events that celebrate the culture of Native people.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Maine Native American Summer Market

New Gloucester, ME

August 26, 2023

The annual festival of Maine’s finest, award-winning Native American artists is back. The Maine Native American Summer Market provides a rare opportunity to appreciate Wabanaki culture firsthand through basket making, bead working, storytelling, drumming, singing, and dancing. Admission is free and open to the public at 10am.

Dix Parker Inter-Tribal Pow Wow

Raleigh, NC

August 26, 2023

In partnership with Indigenous community organizers and the Dix Park Conservancy, join us for Dix Park’s Inter-Tribal Pow Wow. The community is invited to experience a day of competition dancing, music, and vendors showcasing the incredible legacy and culture of Indigenous communities living in North Carolina today.

Native American Drum Circle with Brother Granite

Fall River, MA

August 26, 2023

Join Brother Granite at Craftyish Shop for a night of traditional Native American drumming. Experience spiritual medicine and profound wisdom as the sound of the drum fills your spirit. Everyone from all walks of life are welcome at this workshop starting at 6pm. No outside drums are allowed at the workshop.

Sunset at the Zoo: Native American & Alaska Native Cultural Celebration

Sanford, FL

August 25, 2023

Come gather at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens for the fourth Sunset event of 2023, as they celebrate Native American and Alaska Native culture and heritage. Gates will open at 5pm for guests to enjoy exploring the zoo, with music, food, and much more until the sun goes down.

Historian Hangout at the Walt Farr Native American Relic Museum

Cheaha State Park, AL

August 25, 2023

History buffs, family elders, and local historians, come visit the mountain and join the Park Historian to share your stories and hear stories of others. This on-going event is aimed at preserving the local history, customs, and heritage of the area. Admission is free and open to the public at 5pm.

Mountain Spirit Pow Wow

Core, WV

August 26-27, 2023

Come dance and celebrate the colorful culture of Native Americans. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and stay for a day of enjoyment and celebration. Beautiful regalia, drumming, singing, storytelling, food and crafts will be available.

Potawatomi Trails Pow Wow

Zion, IL

August 26, 2023

Come celebrate and learn about the Native American heritage at the Potawatomi Trails Pow Wow. Activities will include a veterans talking circle, a storyteller and award-winning Native recording artists. Demonstrations of quill working and flint knapping are available throughout the weekend. A silent auction and raffle items are available and all proceeds go toward funding the event starting at 10am.

15th Annual Rendezvous at the Straits Pow Wow

St Ignace, MI

August 25-27, 2023

The 15th Annual Rendezvous at the Straits Pow Wow will be held at the New France Discovery Center at the Father Marquette National Memorial. This traditional Native American Pow Wow will feature traditional dancing, drumming, and singing. Enjoy vendor demonstrations, authentic, hand-made arts and crafts and traditional Native American food. The event is open to the public with grand entries starting Friday at 1pm, Saturday at 12pm, and Sunday at 12pm.

Medicine River Charity Pow Wow

Gilbertville, VA

August 26-27, 2023

Medicine River Native Trust presents Good Time Family Powwow with Native American drumming, dancing, and vendors. The circle opens at noon both days and will provide additional entertainment from flute playing to history.

Cultural Dances at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Albuquerque, NM

August 26, 2023

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is the only place in North America that offers Native American dances every weekend year-round, showcasing dance groups from the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico, as well as neighboring Tribal Nations. Visitors will see social dances that are meant to be shared with the public, and several groups have a Round Dance, inviting visitors to join the celebration. The event will start at 2pm.

Nulhegan Abenaki Gathering

Eden, VT

August 26-27, 2023

Throughout the weekend there will be singing, storytelling, drumming, and dancing along with other activities to be enjoyed by adults and children. Vendors will also be set up with authentic arts and crafts starting at 10am on Saturday.

Makah Days Celebration

Neah Bay, WA

August 25, 2023

The Annual Celebration of the Makah culture focused around the Makah patriotism for the U.S. This celebration spans three days with canoe races, bone games, kid races, royalty, salmon bake, traditional dancing, vendors, and fireworks.

Unkitawa Waterfront Indigenous Celebration

Seattle, WA

August 26, 2023

Celebrating Native American and Indigenous Culture is a wonderful way to promote diversity and appreciation for different cultures. The event will feature performances, music, coastal jam, powwow dance style demonstrations, art, and social dances for attendees. This event provides opportunities for all walks of life to come together, learn, and celebrate the richness of Indigenous culture.

Colorado Native: A Native American Comedy Showcase

Boulder, CO

August 25-26, 2023

Colorado Native is one of the only Native American comedy showcases in the country and it is built on a simple premise: Natives are funny. Creative Nations brings the best in Indigenous comedic talent from all over North American for a night of gut busting and culture sharing. Come out and see some of the funniest Indigenous people starting at 7pm at the Sacred Space.





