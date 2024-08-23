Here's What's Going On in Indian Country August 23rd—August 29th

Details By Kaili Berg August 23, 2024

This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to feather painting, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Mountain Spirit Pow Wow

Core, WV

August 24-25, 2024

Come dance and celebrate Native American culture with the whole community. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy an afternoon at the park while learning about the culture of Native Americans. There will be traditional drumming, singing, dancing, and storytelling throughout the day. Take a souvenir home from the Native crafts, jewelry, and clothing available for purchase.

Rendezvous at the Straits Pow Wow

St Ignace, MI

August 23-26, 2024

This event, set against the historic backdrop of the Straits of Mackinac, brings together tribes from across the region for a weekend of traditional dancing, drumming, and storytelling. Participants and visitors are invited to experience rich cultural traditions, including colorful regalia, artisan crafts, and Indigenous foods.

Three Sisters Gathering

Ballston Spa, NY

August 24, 2024

This event, named after the "Three Sisters" agricultural practice of growing corn, beans, and squash together, features a variety of activities including traditional music, dance, and storytelling. Visitors can engage with Indigenous artisans, explore authentic crafts, and learn about the cultural significance of the Three Sisters in Native communities.

Native American Drum Making

Modesto, CA

August 24, 2024

This event offers participants a unique opportunity to learn the traditional craft of drum-making under the guidance of experienced Native artisans. This hands-on workshop not only teaches the technical skills needed to create a drum but also delves into the cultural and spiritual significance of drums within Native American communities. Attendees will have the chance to craft their own drum, gaining insights into the materials, techniques, and rituals associated with this ancient art form.

Ute Mountain Casino Pow Wow

Towaoc, CO

August 23-24, 2024

This annual event brings together Native American dancers, drummers, and artisans from across the region to showcase their heritage through colorful regalia, powerful drum beats, and intricate dance performances. The powwow offers visitors an immersive experience, featuring traditional songs, storytelling, and a variety of Native crafts and foods.

4 Directions Intertribal Pow Wow

Dixfield, ME

August 24-25, 2024

This event showcases the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples through traditional dancing, drumming, and singing, all performed in colorful regalia. Visitors can explore a variety of Native crafts, art, and foods while learning about the significance of these traditions in Native communities.

Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers

Albuquerque, NM

August 23, 2024

This event, held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, features the renowned Buffalo Ram Dancers, who perform sacred dances that honor the buffalo and other elements central to Pueblo life. Attendees will witness the intricate movements, vibrant regalia, and powerful drum rhythms that reflect the deep spiritual connection between the Acoma people and their heritage.

Chumash Shinny Clinic

Thousand Oaks, CA

August 25, 2024

The Chumash Shinny Clinic offers a unique opportunity to learn and engage with the traditional Native American sport of shinny, a game historically played by the Chumash people. Participants will be guided by experienced instructors through the rules and techniques of this ancient sport, which is similar to field hockey.

Feather Painting with Amber

Hyannis, MA

August 23, 2024

Led by Amber, an artist skilled in traditional Indigenous techniques, attendees will learn the art of feather painting, a practice deeply rooted in Native American culture. This workshop provides a hands-on opportunity to create unique, meaningful artworks while also gaining insight into the cultural significance of feathers in Indigenous traditions.

Nulhegan Gathering

Eden, VT

August 24-25, 2024

This event brings together the Abenaki community and visitors for a weekend filled with traditional music, dance, storytelling, and craft demonstrations. Attendees can explore authentic Abenaki crafts, taste Indigenous foods, and learn about the history and traditions of the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe.

Rama Pow Wow

Orillia, ON, Canada

August 24-25, 2024

This vibrant event gathers Indigenous communities and visitors from across the region to experience the powerful traditions of drumming, dancing, and singing, all performed in stunning regalia. The powwow offers a unique opportunity to witness competitive dances, explore Indigenous arts and crafts, and enjoy traditional foods.

