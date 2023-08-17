Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country, August 17 —August 24

Details By Kaili Berg August 17, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations, powwows, and events that celebrate the vast culture of Native people. Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Santa Fe Indian Market

Santa Fe, NM

August 19-20

This highly anticipated event showcases traditional and contemporary Native American art, including jewelry, pottery, textiles, paintings, and sculptures. It features over 1,000 artists from over 200 tribes and is the largest and most prestigious Native arts show in the world. Visitors can expect to be immersed in a rich cultural experience, with opportunities to meet the artists, learn about their unique artistic processes, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the creators. The event is free and open to the public.

IndigenousWays Festival 2023

Santa Fe, NM

August 18, 5-9 pm

The event will take place at Santa Fe’s Railyard Park and have three-time Poet Laureate Joy Harjo headline the festival. The event will showcase leading Indigenous musicians, artisans, and drummers, along with wisdom keepers, weavers, and other performers.

The Crow Fair Celebration

Crow Agency, MT

August 17-20, 6 pm

Come celebrate the largest Native American event in Montana and one of the biggest powwows in the country. The event attracts over 50,000 spectators and participants from around the world. Many cultural activities will take place throughout the day, including an INFR-sanctioned All-Indian rodeo.

Roasting Ears of Corn Festival

Allentown, PA

August 19-20

Come enjoy Pennsylvania’s oldest Native American Indian festival. This year, world-renowned Native American recording artist Arvel Bird, Paiute violinist and flutist will perform on both days. There will be dancing, drumming, singing, and special performances and traditional Aztec dancing by the Salinas Family from Mexico City. Vendors will offer a wide variety of products, including sweetgrass, jewelry, pottery, and leather goods.

Native Cinema Showcase

Santa Fe, NM

August 17-20

The National Museum of the American Indians Native Cinema Showcase is an annual celebration of the best in Native film. This year’s theme will highlight films of Indigenous perseverance that inspire, uplift and triumph against adversity.

How about a Pow Wow

Shakopee, MN

August 18-19

Representing dozens of tribes from across the United States and Canada, dancers dressed in traditional regalia will compete for top honors in various dance style categories and age groups while drum groups and singers surround the perimeter of the arena. Native American artists and crafters will display traditional beadwork, jewelry, and handmade goods, while food vendors will offer a variety of authentic meals.

Mohegan Wigwam Festival

Uncasville, CT

August 19-20

The Wigwam, or Green Corn Festival, is a celebration of thanks, a symbol of Tribal survival, and the chance to feel connected to other Tribal members, past and present. The event is a family-friendly day featuring traditional food, crafts, and dancing.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Contest Pow Wow

Grand Ronde, OR

August 18-20

Come celebrate at the Uyxat Powwow Grounds. Grand entries will be Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 1 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm. There will be drum contests and dancing contests for all ages.

28th Annual Wawaskinaga Traditional Pow Wow

Birch Island, ON

August 10-20

Come celebrate with the Whitefish River First Nation. Grand entries will be Saturday 1 pm and 7 pm and Sunday at 12 pm. A community feast will be held on Saturday at 5 pm. The event will feature world championship hoop dancers and dancing competitions.

Native Drum Workshop

Fall River, MA

August 17

On Thursdays from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, Brother Granite presents an interactive Native American Drum Workshop at CRAFTYISH located on Anawan Street.

Blue Water Traditional Pow Wow

Port Huron, MI

August 19

The Pow Wow returns to the Fort Gratiot Light Station. Celebrate Indigenous culture in this traditional style powwow. Dancers and participants accepted the day off for all styles. Admission is by donation. The grand entry is at 12 pm. Shop vendors, arts and crafts, raffles, and food from local indigenous food vendors will be available.

Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow

Suffolk, VA

August 20-21

Consider traveling to the Nansemond Indian Mattanock town to the Tribe’s annual powwow. There will be dancing, drumming, and singing along with food and craft vendors. The grand entry is Saturday at 10 am and 6 pm and Sunday at 1 pm. Admission is free for everyone.

