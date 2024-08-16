Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, August 16th —August 22nd

Details By Kaili Berg August 16, 2024

This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to fairs and festivals, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.





Native American Game Day: Learn to Play Chunky

Comfrey, MN

August 17, 2024

Visitors can experience the ancient game of chunky, where stone discs are rolled across the ground, and spears are thrown to land as close as possible to the disc. This historic sport, enjoyed over 1,000 years ago, offers a fun way to connect with the past under the summer skies.

Standing Peachtree Native American Festival & Powwow

East Point, GA

August 17-18, 2024

The Standing Peachtree Native American Festival & Powwow celebrates Indigenous culture through traditional dancing, drumming, and various cultural activities. The event showcases performances by artists, including Dawn Douglas and Mahealani’s Polynesian Dancers, and features hands-on experiences like a Touch and Feel booth. It’s a family-friendly gathering that invites the community to learn, engage, and enjoy Native American traditions.

44th Annual Roasting Ears of Corn Festival

Allentown, PA

August 17-18, 2024

The Annual Roasting Ears of Corn Festival, held at the Museum of Indian Culture, is a vibrant celebration of Native American heritage. This family-friendly event features traditional dancing, drumming, crafts, and a variety of Native foods, including the iconic roasted corn. Attendees can enjoy cultural demonstrations, storytelling, and music performances.

Native Pages Book Circle: There There by Tommy Orange

Lockport, IL

August 17, 2024

Join in for an enriching afternoon at Native Pages Book Circle as they discuss Tommy Orange’s acclaimed novel, There There. This powerful story explores Native American lives in urban spaces, following twelve characters as they converge at the Big Oakland Powwow. Whether you’re finishing the book or just starting, join in for a thoughtful discussion in a warm, welcoming environment.

Native American Festival & Powwow

East Point, GA

August 17, 2024

The 3rd Annual Standing Peachtree Native American Festival will take place in front of the City Hall. The festival features various artists, special performances by Dawn Douglas and the Mahealani’s Polynesian Dancers, and award-winning flute music. Enjoy hands-on activities and more. Bring your chair and blanket for a weekend of free public festivities.

IndigenousWays Festival

Santa Fe, NM

August 16, 2024

The IndigenousWays Festival 2024, held at Santa Fe Railyard Park, is a celebration of Native American, Indigenous, LGBTQAI2S+, and Deaf/Hard of Hearing communities. Featuring renowned artists like Pure Fé and Wade Fernandez, the festival offers a mix of performances, workshops, and cultural activities. The event will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

NASTaP Annual Conference

Black Forest, CO

August 16-18, 2024

Join us at the La Foret Conference & Retreat Center for a day of insightful sessions, networking, and engaging discussions at the Native American Sacred Trees and Places Conference. Perfect for both seasoned professionals and newcomers, the event offers keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn, grow, and enjoy a dynamic day of professional development.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Contest Powwow

Grand Ronde, OR

August 16-18, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Contest Powwow is an annual event featuring competitive dancing, drumming, and cultural celebrations. This gathering brings together Native communities and visitors to honor and showcase Indigenous traditions and talents. The event also includes food vendors, arts and crafts, and other cultural activities.

Hawaiian Gardens Robert Canada Friendship Powwow

Hawaiian Gardens, CA

August 17-18, 2024

The Hawaiian Gardens Robert Canada Friendship Powwow is an annual event celebrating Native American culture in Hawaiian Gardens, California. This gathering features traditional dancing, drumming, arts and crafts, and food vendors. The powwow brings together communities to honor Indigenous traditions and foster friendship and cultural exchange.

Traditional Ute Beading Class

Lake City, CO

August 17, 2024

Join in for a hands-on experience in Traditional Ute Beading. Learn the art of Ute beading from skilled artisans in a relaxed environment, immersing yourself in the cultural heritage of the Ute people. Perfect for both beginners and those with some experience, this class offers a unique opportunity to create beautiful beadwork while connecting with a vibrant community.

Crow Fair 2024

Crow Agency, MT

August 16-19, 2024

This event features a spectacular gathering of tipis, traditional dancing, drumming, rodeo events, and a parade. The Crow Fair offers a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Crow Nation. It’s a must-attend event for those interested in Native American traditions and festivities.

162nd Annual Hunkpati Oyate Wacipi 2024

Fort Thompson, SD

August 16-18, 2024

The Annual Hunkpati Oyate Wacipi is a traditional gathering hosted by the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. This event features powwow dancing, drumming, and cultural celebrations, bringing together communities to honor their heritage. Attendees can expect a vibrant display of Indigenous traditions, with various categories of dance competitions and a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi 2024

Shakopee, MN

August 16-18, 2024

This event celebrates Native American culture with dance competitions, drumming, and cultural exhibitions. It’s a gathering that brings together Indigenous communities and the public to honor traditions, foster connections, and celebrate the rich heritage of the Mdewakanton Sioux.

