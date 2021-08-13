Here’s What’s Going On In Indian Country: Aug. 12

This weekend and next week, Indian Country is percolating with Santa Fe-based Indigenous film and art events leading up to Indian Market, as well as a cool California Powwow, and fun virtual field trips focusing on Indigenous art, games and animals.

Explore Native News Online’s event guide to curate your own optimum art and culture-filled combo of activities.

Sovereign Santa Fe

WHEN: Monday Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 21

WHERE: La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St. Santa Fe, NM; Facebook event page

Cutting-edge Indigenous creativity is at the crux of Sovereign Santa Fe. Held in the heart of downtown, collectors and art enthusiasts can check out the show prior to and during Indian Market.

Featuring a pop-up Native American arts exhibition, a showcase of Indigenous art on skateboards, and a Sovereign Market Annex — a curated selection of participants who will be exhibiting and vending their products and services. Sovereign Santa Fe is a rare chance to interact with hot contemporary artists and purchase work directly from them.

Participating artists include Josh Aytchenum (Plains Cree), Sheldon Harvey (Diné), George Alexander (Muscogee Creek),Karen Clarkson (Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma), Santiago Rivera (Mescalero Apache), Raven Arbuckle (Ojibwe/Choctaw), DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo (Taos Pueblo / Diné),Dante Biss-Grayson (Osage Nation) and Lauren J Reed (Choctaw/Cherokee).

This year, a portion of Sovereign Santa Fe’s proceeds will go to the nonprofit The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.

Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is offering free summer Virtual Field Trips via Zoom. One of the virtual field trips is called Native Games of America. (Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian)

Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian Virtual Field Trips

WHEN: Through Tuesday, Aug. 31

WHERE: Zoom. For registration and more information click here. Participants must register for virtual field trips at least 7 days in advance.

During the virtual field trip Bison: One-Stop Shopping, participants will learn everything there is to know about the buffalo.

The interactive program, a crash course on the animal pivotal to the survival of the Plains Indians, explores the regional, spiritual and historical significance of the buffalo, as well as the animal’s many uses, from shelter to soap.

Bison: One-Stop Shopping is one of three free virtual summer field trips presented by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, and led by museum educators via Zoom. Designed for 5-10-year-olds, they are an early and easily accessible introduction to understanding and appreciating Native American art and culture.

In Native Expression: The Art of Totem Poles, the symbolic wooden structures will be the foundation of a lesson in how Native art forms reflect and solidify tribal identify, the ways these modes of expression have evolved and adapted into the present, and the part animals representations of animals play in Indigenous art.

The Native Games of America virtual field trip combines leisure and learning by delving into the traditional, spiritual, and strength and skill-building nature of Native games and the origins and meanings of the activities.

The Red Nation International Film Festival: ‘On the Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico' takes place from Wednesday Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 21 at various locations throughout Santa Fe. (Red Nation International Film Festival Facebook)

Red Nation International Film Festival: ‘On the Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

WHEN: Wednesday Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 21

WHERE: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th Street NW

Albuquerque, NM, Violet Crown Cinema , 1606 Alcaldesa St,. Santa Fe, Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, 30 Buffalo Thunder Trail, Santa Fe, NM. For more information and a full list of events, visit rednationff.com.

The Red Nation International Film Festival, the largest Native film festival in the country, is taking the show on the road to Santa Fe for an event preceding and coinciding with Santa Fe Indian Market.

For four days at three different venues, the fest will present guest speakers, an official press conference, a Film Program and Conversation Series featuring a screening of the 2020 supernatural mystery Monkey Beach, a 'Native Women Write' retreat and a 'Tribal Film Liaisons Summit.’

Guest speakers include filmmaker Joanelle Romero (Mescalero-Chiricahua Apache, Dinétah, Paiute), the founder of Red Nation Film Festival, Vanessa Roanhorse (Navajo), co-founder of Native Women Lead, photographer Eugene Tapahe (Navajo), jingle dancer Dion Tapahe (Navajo), and Todd Christensen, director of the New Mexico Film Office.

The 26th Annual Sacramento Powwow takes place Friday, Aug.13, through Sunday, Aug. 15, at O’Neil Park in Sacramento, CA. (Sacramento Powwow Facebook)

Sacramento Powwow

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15

WHERE: O’Neil Park, 715 Broadway Ave., Sacramento, CA; Facebook event page

Get your drumming and dancing fix, California-style, at The Annual Sacrament Powwow.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the celebration in the Golden State’s capital is back for a vibrant and delicious celebration with Native American food, a contest powwow, gourd dancing, a hand drum contest, and a “California Night” featuring traditional California dancers.

Master of Ceremonies is Thom Phillips, head lady dancer is Henrietta McGurk, head male dancer is Carlisle Phillips, Northern Host Drum is SharpShooter Singers and Southern Host Drum is Red Buffalo from Andarko, Oklahoma.

Creative Spark - Celebration of the Bodewadmi (Potawatomi) Tribe

John Pigeon (Photo/Coutesay)

WHEN: Saturday, August 14 (11am - 4 pm)

WHERE: Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, 130 W. Center, Douglas, MI

The general public is invited to a program filled with art, music, dancing and great food to celebrate the culture of the Bodewadmi (Potawatomi) who have called Michigan their home for hundreds of years.

Throughout the five-hour event, there will be demonstrations by award-winning Potawatomi artisans. John Pigeon will present his techniques of weaving black-ash baskets that have been passed down from generation to generation. Frank Barker will demonstrate how he works with copper. Madalene Big Bear will present how to work with porcupine quills to make beautiful pieces of art. Prettyrock Big Bear will demonstrate how to make dolls from corn husks.

The Big Bear family will also participate with drumming and dancing.

Indigenous food will be provided by Bneshi Mijem catering.

Due to the surge of Covid-19 protocol is required. Please wear a mask while attending this celebration.

