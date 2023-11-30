Here's What's Going in Indian Country, November 30 —December 7

Details By Native News Online Staff November 30, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American holiday markets, book clubs, and special film screenings, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival

Lancaster, SC

December 2, 2023

Held in conjunction with See Lancaster's Christmas in the City, the 10th Annual Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival features jewelry, quilts, baskets, Catawba pottery, and more artwork and demonstrations by established and emerging Native American artisans from around the region.

Native American Heritage Month Luncheon

Anaheim, CA

December 1, 2023

This heartfelt event provides the community with a moment to celebrate partnerships for the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of California’s success in business in an elegant setting. The networking and comradery provides for a wonderful experience for all. Add a nice luncheon and great reception to the mix and you have one great way to engage with Indian Country enterprises and supporters.

Native American Arts and Crafts Market

Eugene, OR

November 20, 2023

The Eugene Native American Arts and Crafts Market is a gathering of Native American and Indigenous artists and crafters from a diverse representation of Tribal Nations. The market’s mission is to provide a safe and supportive venue for the creativity of Native artisans who create authentic arts and crafts individually or with their families. Show your support and shop for authentic Native American beadwork, jewelry, graphic arts and clothing.⁠

Native American Christmas Market

Glenpool, OK

December 2, 2023

Get ready for the holidays at the Native American Christmas Market in Glenpool. This winter shopping event takes place at the Glenpool Conference Center and features work by Native American artists and craftsmen selling original paintings, arts and crafts, sewing creations and more. Shoppers can browse handmade, traditional clothing like ribbon shirts, Seminole patchwork skirts, one-of-a-kind beadwork, turquoise and silver jewelry, handmade leather goods, handmade Native American dolls, wood etchings, and much more.

Oregon is Indian Country

Eugene, OR

November 30, 2023

First exhibited in 2009 at the Oregon Historical Society in Portland, Oregon Is Indian Country represents a groundbreaking project that brought together all nine federally recognized Oregon Tribes to present information, never-before-assembled in one exhibit, on contemporary indigenous cultures. This rich content is now available for museums and cultural institutions across the state as a traveling exhibit of vibrant banners.

Native Art Market

Washington, DC

December 2, 2023

The museum’s annual Native Art Market features award-winning and innovative Indigenous artists from across the Western Hemisphere. This weekend event invites lovers of art and craftsmanship to meet Native artists and learn about traditional Native arts and contemporary Native creativity. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to purchase traditional and contemporary handcrafted artworks, including beadwork, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, and sculpture.

Whispering Giants Intertribal Powwow

Cleveland, TN

December 2, 2023

Come join in for some Native American dancing and drumming, specialty dances, luck of the draw, Native American craft vendors and food, Native flute players and storytellers, and a trade blanket starting at 10 am.

Annual Holiday Market

Washington, CT

December 2, 2023

Shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts from local and Native American vendors selling crafts and jewelry. Take advantage of this time to meet and speak with artists while learning about contemporary Native American art and cultures. Stop by to purchase gourds, pottery, jewelry, rattles, artwork, flutes, and more.

Ninth Native American Leadership Forum-West

Lahaina, HI

December 3-5, 2023

This is a unique forum over two days combining advanced leadership training led by Jerrod Murr of Paradigm Shift. Our hands-on interactive accelerator allows participants to practice leadership thought and action in real-time. Attendees will walk away with the ability to leverage new ways of thinking, speaking, and acting and discover how that can enormously impact productivity, profitability, and overall effectiveness.

PBS “Native America” Season 2 Screening & Panel

New York, NY

December 4, 2023

Old recordings helped the Passamaquoddy Tribe discover a link to their language that had been missing for more than a century. Their story is among those told in the PBS series, Native America, which highlights how language is the fire that keeps Native culture thriving. Learn about how Native people's ancient traditions are a part of modern everyday life in a discussion led by the Native America Calling host, Shawn Spruce, with panelists including Donald Soctomah (Passamaquoddy), Dwayne Tomah (Passamaquoddy), Dan Golding (Yuma) and Gray Glassman, President, Providence Pictures.

Native American Lit Book Club: An Indian Among Los Indigenas

Tulsa, OK

December 6, 2023

Join in for an enriching discussion of travel memoir at Whitty Books! You will be discussing An Indian Among Los Indigenas by Ursula Pike. This thought-provoking book delves into the experiences of Native Americans and their interactions with other Indigenous communities.

Chilocco: A Native American Indian Boarding School Documentary

Del City, OK

December 3, 2023

Join in on the presentation of a documentary about one boarding school, the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School. The documentary includes interviews from prior students and discusses the school’s impact and its contributions to agriculture and the trades during three different periods: The Early Years: 1884-1930; The Golden Years: 1930-1960; and Chilocco's Legacy: 1960-2018.

Winter Solstice Art Show and Sale

Newbury Park, CA

December 3, 2023

A meaningful way to appreciate the culture of American Indians is to experience stories, performances, and artwork by the ancestors of Tribes throughout North America. On Sunday, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, multiple Native American Indian artists will show and sell artwork reflecting Chumash, Tongva, Wichita, Hupa, Cahuilla, Apache, Dine/Navajo, and many other Native cultures.

