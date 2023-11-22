Here's What's Going in Indian Country, November 23rd —29th

Details By Kaili Berg November 21, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous People’s Month celebrations to poetry slams, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.





Annual Native American Holiday Market

Collinsville, IL

November 24-25, 2023

Join in for the most unique shopping experience of the holidays. Meeting the artists from around the United States that have hand-made these one-of-a-kind items for your precious gift-giving ideas. This annual event will take place at the Gateway Convention Center opening to the public at 9:00 a.m. both days. Some are traditional, and some are contemporary pieces brought to you by artists from the Navajo, Cherokee, Ho-Chunk Zuni, Hopi, and Santo Domingo tribal affiliations, just to name a few.

Native American Heritage Day: Honoring the Jingle Dress Dance

Washington, DC

November 24, 2023

This Native American Heritage Day, learn about the origin and significance of the jingle dress and Jingle Dress Dance with dancers Misty Solorio (Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation/Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation), Jennifer Night Bird Miller (Red River Métis), and Nathan Solorio (Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation/Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation). Performances: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Native American Music and Arts Festival

Tucson, AZ

November 24, 2023

The brainchild of celebrated Yaqui artist Gabriel Ayala, the first annual Native American Arts and Music Festival commemorates the cultural impact of Native Americans in southern Arizona. The festival will be held, fittingly, the day after Thanksgiving and will showcase several noted Native American artists, artisans and musicians. The Native American Artist and Music Festival will take place on the Hotel Congress plaza from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will include food, vendors, craftsmen, indigenous music, and more.

Re-thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective

Hornell, NY

November 25, 2023

This lively, content-based presentation will give an overview of the history of this very misunderstood holiday. Based on the only primary source document that chronicles the “First Thanksgiving” and using a quiz-style format, participants will learn accurate and culturally appropriate information about the English settlers at Plymouth and the Wampanoag, the Native people who inhabited that area. This presentation is suited for all adults and families with children in 4th grade or higher.

Portland Indigenous Marketplace

Portland, OR

November 24, 2023

Explore creations from Indigenous and Black artists and entrepreneurs at the Portland Indigenous Marketplace. The event supports creators by providing barrier-free, culturally respectful spaces to grow their small businesses and educating the public about their ancestry.

Native American Heritage Month Celebration Exhibition

Abilene, TX

November 22-23, 2023

The Grace Museum is collaborating with Abilene Christian University’s Introduction to Public History: Interpreting American Pasts course to create monthly exhibitions that coincide with different cultural heritage months throughout the year. These exhibitions highlight the narratives of various cultural groups that are integral to Abilene’s history while weaving these stories into the broader historical fabric of the United States.

Cabazon Indio Powwow

Indio, CA

November 24-26, 2023

The 40th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing, and drum contests. A wide variety of traditional Native American food, hand-crafted jewelry, dream catchers, and other arts and crafts will also be available.

Native American Heritage Poetry & Art Slam

New York, NY

November 25, 2023

Join us in person at the Hamilton Grange Library for a Poetry Slam in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. You can either select your favorite poem from an Indigenous American writer or read your own material.

Native Made Market

Rochester, NY

November 25, 2023

On Small Business Saturday, shop local, shop small, shop “Native Made”. The Native Made Market gathering brings Native creatives, entrepreneurs, and educators from various Nations, as well as activists, advocates, and allies, together to immerse folks into Native culture in an engaging, meaningful, and impactful way. The market is free and open to the public and will include presenters such as storytellers, Perry Ground, and opportunities for guests to shop Native-made apparel and accessories, bead art, paintings, sculptures, and more.

2023 Annual Native American Feast

Glen Cove, NY

November 26, 2023

Demonstrations & hands-on activities will be ongoing, including pottery-making, authentic native food displays with sampling, medicinal plant displays, primitive tools & artifacts, corn-grinding, face painting with natural rock, using an atlatl, fire-building without matches & on-site cooking; plus, help make 12-foot long dugout canoe. Films on Native American culture/legends will be shown throughout the day.

American Indian Heritage Month Social & Craft Market

Tucson, AZ

November 24, 2023

Experience the life and history of several nations in this annual Native American Indian Heritage Month Social and Craft Market event to keep our 10,000-year-old culture alive for the 21st century and beyond. Here, you will find authentic artwork, crafts, demonstrations of their songs, and dances to expand your knowledge of American Indian ways. Come for the blessing. Visit the information booth and shop for holiday gifts.

Teejop & Beyond: The Seven Fires Prophecies

Madison, WI

November 28, 2023

Dawn Moneyhan, an enrolled member of The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, will tell the story of the Seven Fires Prophecies recorded by many Indigenous tribes & elders over many generations. These prophecies tell the story of Turtle Island, covering the past, present, and future. They speak of the colonization of this land and warn of the many crises we face today, offering us much-needed information to make our choices for tomorrow. The Seven Fires Prophecies speak of the need for everyone to come together, reconnect with Mother Earth and each other, and light the 8th and final fire that will lead to generations of peace.

Native American Dance and Music

Las Vegas, NV

November 28, 2023

Dance has been the defining element of Derrick Suwaima Davis’ life. A master at maneuvering five rattan hoops around his body, he is the only adult seven-time Hoop Dance World Champion. He conveys the Hopi story of creation through his hoops — creating intricate patterns while keeping time to the singing and drumming of Ryon Polyquaptewa.

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Decorah, IA

November 28, 2023

Join in for a meet and greet and presentation by Bill Quackenbush of the Ho-Chunk Nation titled, “Ho-Chunk History & Presence in Iowa: The Neutral Grounds,” from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dahl Centennial Union, Nobel Room at Luther College.

