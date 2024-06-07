Here's What's Going in Indian Country, May June 7th — June 13th

Details By Kaili Berg June 07, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American water blessings and markets, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Unlearning in Order to Learn: A Conversation about Indigenous Histories

Tyringham, MA

June 8, 2024

Most of us have information in our heads about Indigenous peoples, learned in school or from popular culture. Much of this information is wrong or based on biased assumptions. This lecture with discussion will present the concept of unlearning what we already “know” as the starting point for learning about Indigenous peoples.

Native Nyyte Lyyv

Spokane Valley, WA

June 8, 2024

Join in to see Indigenous artists of all genres perform live, with an authentic indigenous menu, and arts and merchandise by independent Indigenous creatives.

Native American Water Blessing with Bear Spirit

Dalton, WI

June 7, 2024

Come experience a powerful water blessing/healing through Dennis J. King (Rocky) as a carrier of the bear medicine. As an individual spiritual healer, Rocky has found his passion in life for helping people through the gifts given to him by Papa (creator). His Great Grandfather and Great Uncle were spiritual healers, and now, he continues their legacy.

Good Medicine Indigenous Wellness Celebration

Reading, PA

June 8, 2024

Join in for a free family-friendly event celebrating Indigenous approaches to health and wellness. Learn about Native American approaches to health and wellness and connect with local resources.

Powwow and the People Who Bring It to Life

Newton, MA

June 8, 2024

Join Indigenous Peoples Day Newton at the New Art Center at the Trio Corridor (245 Walnut Street) to experience Powwow and the People Who Bring It to Life, an exhibit on Native American powwows through the lens of local photographers Scott Strong Hawk Foster and Dr. Rob Adelman.

Marc Brown & The Blues Crew

Juneau, AK

June 7, 2024

Join in for an evening with Marc Brown & The Blues Crew. Throughout their more than 20-year career, Marc Brown & The Blues Crew opened for several big name acts including ZZ Top and Jethro Tull. Their 10th album, Indian Rock’n’Roll, won them a 2011 Native American Music Award for Best Blues Recording and a nomination for Group Of The Year. Their latest album, “Still Got the Blues”, stays true to the band’s danceable blues sound.

Unveiling the Secrets of Plants: Medicinal+Spiritual Ethnobotanical Journey

Pasadena, CA

June 8, 2024

Embark on a captivating exploration of local flora with Tim Martinez, a land steward and naturalist. Learn how various plants have been used throughout history for medicinal purposes, spiritual practices, and more. Discover the fascinating lore behind these plants and reconnect with your ancestral ties to the earth.

Artisan Market & Spring Stretch at Native Sun

Attleborough, MA

June 8, 2024

Native Sun Cannabis is offering a yoga class to anyone (21+) who wants a valuable experience in mind, body, and spirit without spending a dime. This one-hour class will be held at the North Attleboro location & collaborates with Massachusetts-based Meg Nunes, a Usui Reiki Master and Yoga instructor. Following the mindfulness practice will be Native Sun's bi-weekly Artisan Market beginning at 11 am. Come on by and support a variety of local creatives.

Southwest American Indian 2SPLGBTQIA+ Rainbow Gathering

Pheonix, AZ

June 7, 2024

The Southwest American Indian 2SLGBTQIA+ Rainbow Gathering, founded by Trudie Jackson in 2011, invites you to a transformative free one-day conference dedicated to celebrating and supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Delve into enriching discussions and gather valuable resources aimed at uplifting and advocating for the Two Spirit and Indigiqueer community under the theme of Sacred Stories, Sacred Medicine.

