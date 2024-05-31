Here's What's Going in Indian Country, May 31st — June 6th

Details By Kaili Berg May 31, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American artist talks and drumming circles, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native Artisan Seminar

Nashville, TN

June 1, 2024

Join in for a seminar at the Native Artisan Showcase & Market at the First Art Museum. This seminar discussion will serve as a platform for celebrating the accomplishments of Native artisans within the cohort series while also looking ahead to the future of Indigenous artistry and cultural preservation.

We Continue: The Story of a Native American Woman

Lake Worth, FL

May 31, 2024

Join in for an event celebrating the spirit of Wilma Mankiller, a trailblazer for women and Native Americans alike. Recognized with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, Mankiller's legacy resonates through her activism during the occupation of Alcatraz and her leadership in land compensation battles. Through the immersive performance by the Core Ensemble, featuring cello, piano, percussion, and acting, her story will come to life, highlighting her resilience and determination. This event, free and open to the public, promises an evening of enlightenment and inspiration. Following the performance, a reception will be held, with a love offering to support the impactful outreach programs of St. Andrew's.



Vibes with the Tribes

Detroit, MI

June 1, 2024

Held on Anishinaabek land in Detroit, Michigan, this inaugural Native American music fest blends modern sounds with traditional rhythms. Featuring live performances by acclaimed Native artists, a mini powwow, local vendors, and cultural contests, it's a vibrant celebration of past, present, and future. Join in for a day of immersion in Indigenous culture and an evening of electrifying music under the stars.

ALTERNATIVE Artist Talk with Frank Buffalo Hyde

Minneapolis, MN

May 31, 2024

Join NACDI and All My Relations Arts for an insightful evening with artist Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga/Nez Perce). Hyde's satirical work challenges stereotypes of Native American culture, drawing from pop culture and politics. Born in Santa Fe and raised on his mother’s Onondaga reservation, he's known for his thought-provoking art that engages with contemporary society. Don't miss this candid artist talk as part of the AL·TER·NA·TIVE program.

I Vote to be Heard

Pineville, NC

June 1, 2024

This event will aim to educate visitors on the 1924 Indian Citizens Act and to dive into how both Native Americans and underrepresented groups have fought for greater rights. Join Vail and Wanda Carter, Charlotteans and members of the Lumbee Nation, as they discuss the history and today's impact on the 100th anniversary of this important federal legislation.

Spirit Circle Drumming

Wheaton, IL

June 1, 2024

Join in for a Spirit Circle for a transformative experience blending rhythm and meditation. Drawing from ancient traditions and astrological influences, you will empower each other through chants, drumming, and silent meditation. This safe space encourages connection with your inner wisdom and creating love and light for yourself and the universe. Limited instruments provided; feel free to bring your own.

"Project 562" Matika Wilbur Artist Talk

Provincetown, MA

June 1, 2024

This talk will explore Matika’s journey over the past decade, in which she developed a body of and cultural representations of Native Peoples that counteracts the one-dimensional stereotypes that circulate in mainstream media, historical textbooks, and the culture industry; and will discuss how this work has created positive Indigenous role models, capturing the richness, diversity and lived experiences of Indian Country.

Intermountain Championship Pow Wow

Heber City, UT

June 1-2, 2024

Come join in for a celebration of Indigenous culture at the Intermountain Championships Powwow. This in-person event will be held at the Rivers Edge Campground and will feature traditional dancing, drumming, arts and crafts, and delicious food. Whether you're a seasoned powwow attendee or new to the experience, everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the festivities. Don't miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Native American communities.

Indigenous Dance Demonstration

Newbury Park, CA

June 1, 2024

Join Kathy Willcuts and Steven Garcia who will be performing various Native American dances, including Northern Traditional and shawl dancing. They will discuss certain items that are part of their regalia and give personal insight to their tribal history and connections. The event and parking are free. The workshop will take place outside of the Native American Indian Culture Center near the Chumash Demonstration Village.

Live Entertainment: Paco Fralick

Crandon, WI

June 1, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Paco Fralick, esteemed Native American musician and 1986 Rhinelander High School graduate, takes the stage in a free concert. Infusing his music with the depth of his Native American roots, Fralick creates a mesmerizing fusion of traditional rhythms and contemporary sounds. His upcoming performance celebrates diversity and unity, promising to unite people from all backgrounds in the transformative power of music.

Drums Along the Hudson: A Native American and Multicultural Celebration

New York, NY

June 2, 2024

Join in for a day of celebration at our open-air powwow, led by Louis Mofsie and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. Mohawk Elder Tom Porter will open with the Thanksgiving Address and ceremonial Tree of Peace Planting. Enjoy performances by Kalpulli Huehuetlatolli Aztec Dancers, Haudenosaunee Oneida Singers, Kathak Ensemble, Edwin Ferreras, and more. Experience Mohawk craft demonstrations, storytelling, international cuisine, and environmental education booths. We'll also honor Sandra Bookman and Jennifer Hoppa for their contributions.

Traditional Storytelling Festival

May 31-June 2, 2024

West Fulton, NY

Come join in to this event where you will enter into a sacred space and ceremonial time where traditional storytellers will share their stories that will help you walk in a beautiful way through tough challenging times.









