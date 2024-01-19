Here's What's Going in Indian Country, January 19th-25th

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg January 19, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From winter powwows to Native American markets and fashion shows, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Snow Snake Workshop

Washington, CT

January 20, 2024

Join the Institute for American Indian Studies educator and wood crafter Susan Scherf for an afternoon of whittling good fun. Materials will be provided as well as some wood burning kits. Participants are welcome to bring a whittling knife. If weather permits, join in a friendly competition following the workshop.

Native Art Market’s Outdoor Market

Scottsdale, AZ

January 20, 2024

Native Art Market's Outdoor Market features over 40 Native small businesses and over 400 Native small businesses sharing the space. Native Art Market strives to provide a safe and affordable avenue for Indigenous families to generate significant profits through their art works.

Young Learners’ Series: Native American Jewelry

Florence, AL

January 20, 2024

Join in for a short informational presentation on the art of Native American jewelry making past and present. After the presentation, students will have the opportunity to create their own beaded jewelry to take home or share as part of our youth education exhibit.

Thunderbird American Indian Dancers Pow Wow

New York, NY

January 19-21, 2024

There will be dances, stories and traditional music from Native Peoples of the Northeast, Southwest and Great Plains regions. The event has become a treasured New York tradition for celebrating our diversity by honoring the culture of our first Americans. Throughout the performance, all elements are explained in depth through detailed introductions by the troupe’s Director and Emcee Louis Mofsie (Hopi/Winnebago).

Indigenous Fashion Show Fundraiser

Owasso, OK

January 20, 2024

Join in for a showcase of local Indigenous designers to support two Owasso Natives in their journey to RISE New York Fashion Week! Hosted by comedian Jordan Jayi Makayla Bucktrot and Owasso graduate Kels Cooper are raising money to help cover the professional hair and makeup artists needed for their models, safe and gentle transport of garments, and quality materials from indigenous suppliers.

Keith Secola Concert

Apache Junction, AZ

January 19, 2024

Join in for a special concert with Keith Secola, an icon and ambassador of Native American music. Secola is an accomplished artist, garnering awards and accolades as a musician, a singer, a songwriter, a composer and a producer. The Superstition Mountain Museum is hosting this concert as a fundraiser and an introduction to its 2024 Native American Arts Festival which opens January 20 at 9:00 a.m.

Caddo Artist Series Workshop: Comic Creation Basics

Alto, TX

January 20, 2024

Caddo Mounds presents the "Creating Comics Basics" workshop with artist Michael Sheyahshe, a Caddo sequential artist and author. Michael is an enrolled member of the Caddo Nation and the author of the book "Native Americans in Comic Books: A Critical Study." Michael will offer a hands-on workshop in which you will learn to create comics as a form of self-expression starting at 10 am until 2 pm.

Oyate Film: Human Rights and Environmental Justice

Santa Cruz, CA

January 20, 2024

Join in for the Oyate Film Screening: Human Rights and Environmental Justice, & Indigenous Activism. In 2016, the world turned its eyes to the people of Standing Rock as they formed a coalition of unprecedented magnitude to defend their land and water from the threat of the Dakota Access Pipeline. An inflection point for human rights and environmental justice, the #NoDAPL struggle became a rallying cry for Indigenous people everywhere to take a stand against the myriad injustices committed against them for centuries.

Evening of Native American Flute: Al Striplen

Roseville, CA

January 20, 2024

Enjoy an evening filled with music, poetry, and story with author and musician Al Striplen. This event will highlight Al’s intuitive playing style of Native American flute and new artwork and poetry. Al will also explore the history of the flute in Native American culture. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the program starts at 7 pm. This is a free program.

4th Annual Bear Moon Pow Wow

Franklin, WI

January 27, 2024

All are welcome to attend the 4th Annual Bear Moon Pow Wow, which is a traditional pow wow held at the Indian Community School. Grand entries are 12 pm and 7 pm. Dance specials will take place during the evening session. Honorariums for dancers in full regalia who dance their exhibition.

Opening Reception: Native American in Translation

Chicago, IL

January 25, 2024

Come join for the opening reception for Native America: In Translation, which brings together the works of nine Native artists who explore aspects of community, heritage, and the legacy of colonialism on the North American continent. By posing challenging questions about land rights, identity, and the legacy of violence toward Native people perpetrated by settler governments, the artists probe the fraught history of photography in representing Indigenous populations.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter