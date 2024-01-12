Here's What's Going in Indian Country, January 12—18

Details By Native News Online Staff January 12, 2024

Here is Native News Online's weekly round-up of events around Indian Country.

Native American Storytelling

El Paso, TX

January 13, 2024

Come join in for an afternoon of Native American Storytelling with Alex Mares. He will be sharing Coyote and the Universe- the making of the Moon Stars, and other Winter Stories, which are only told this time of the year. Plan to arrive no later than 10:30am, as this event starts promptly at 11am. Once started, visitors will be asked to remain for the duration of the whole program out of respect for the speaker.

42nd Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest

Denver, CO

January 12, 2024

This colorful celebration of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts features 150 top quality juried artists & craftsmen alongside tribal dances, award winning entertainers, culinary booths and interactive special attractions. It's an experience for all who attend and participate.

Litchfield Park Gathering

Litchfield Park, AZ

January 13, 2024

Over 100 of the finest Native American artists and artisans in the Southwest, representing numerous tribal affiliations, participate in this award-winning “invitation only” festival. A balance of art forms will be on display and for sale throughout the weekend. Festival patrons can peruse a fabulous selection of traditional and contemporary Native American masterpieces, including: beadwork, clothing, jewelry, paintings and prints, pottery, sculptures, and weaving.

Native American Predictions for 2024

Wheaton, IL

January 13, 2024

Join in for an exciting event featuring New Year’s Native sacred predictions with Billie Topa Tate. The New Year propels our beautiful spirit forward with the powerful energy of surprise, innovation, and clearing, for fresh energy to arrive. She will share clairvoyant information about what lies ahead and how it will affect many realms, such as new medical therapies, new cell discoveries, travel, newly evolved products, innovative approaches to housing, our financial market, careers, world government systems, and much more.

Morning Star Pow Wow

Bel Air, MD

January 13, 2024

Join in for a traditional Native American powwow that will feature southern and northern drum groups, dancers in regalia, and vendors offering traditional crafts & food.

Native Plant Fest

Oxnard, CA

January 13, 2024

The California Native Plant Society invites everyone to watch Saging the World, an award winning documentary by Rose Ramirez, Deborah Small, and CNPS to foster understanding and inspire action for white sage, which is deeply rooted in the cultures and lifeways of indigenous peoples.

Coyote & Crow, a Native American Sci-Fi Adventure

Ocala, FL

January 13, 2024

Gear up for this incredible adventure that combines Native American history and a future society with this sci-fi Role Playing Game. This one-shot adventure is perfect for newbies and seasoned adventurers alike. Plus, the friendly Game Masters are like helpful wizards, guiding you through every monster-slaying step.

First Peoples Festival

Estes Park, CO

January 12, 2024

This event celebrates Indigenous culture, art, music, language, oral traditions, and much more. Shop from cultural vendors from various tribal affiliations across the country, listen to live music performances, and enjoy traditional dances, singers, and drumming. Learn about the Indigenous Connection to the Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park, and take part in cultural demonstrations and workshops.

Journey to Healing: The Power of Native American Medicine Bags Workshop

Owensboro, KY

January 13, 2024

In a world that moves at lightning speed, find a moment of peace and spiritual grounding with the "Journey to Healing: The Power of Native American Medicine Bags" workshop. Delve deep into the origins and profound significance of Medicine Bags in Native American traditions. Craft your very own Medicine Bag, choosing symbols and materials that resonate with your spirit. Engage in guided meditations and mindfulness exercises to imbue your Medicine Bag with personal intentions for growth and introspection.

Native American Indian Taco Making Class

Cypress, TX

January 13, 2024

Learn to make the most delicious Native American fry bread and Indian tacos for your friends and family. This event will take place at the Glitter Quakes Cupcakes & Cereal Bar starting at 2 pm.

First Indigenous Cuisine with Loretta Barrett Oden

Oklahoma City, OK

January 13, 2024

In her new book Corn Dance, renowned Indigenous chef Loretta Barrett Oden tells the story of her journey and the dishes she created along the way. Alongside recipes that combine the flavors of her Oklahoma upbringing and Indigenous heritage with the Southwest flair of her Santa Fe restaurant, she offers entertaining and edifying observations about ingredients and cooking culture. Amply illustrated and adapted to bring the taste of Native tradition into the home kitchen, Corn Dance invites readers to join Loretta Oden on her inspiring journey into the Indigenous heritage, and the exhilarating culinary future of North America.

Native Voices Cover-to-Cover Project

Evanston, IL

January 15, 2024

The Mitchell Museum, in partnership with the Evanston Public Library and Northwestern University Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, kicks off a new project to ensure Indigenous representation in children’s literature at the first Native Book Fair. Books are free to take home for families. Books are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter