Here's What's Going in Indian Country, February 23rd —29th

Details By Kaili Berg February 23, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From winter powwows and workshops to Native flute playing and pottery making, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.







Hand Drum Workshop

Washington, CT

February 24, 2024

Drums have been an important part of Native American cultures throughout the Americas for centuries. Learn about the history of these instruments, as well as their continued importance to Native American culture, as you make your very own rawhide drum. The drums made in this workshop will be elk rawhide and come with their own drumstick. Spend a fun afternoon learning this skill while enjoying a workshop that cannot be beaten.

Native American Arts and Crafts Show

Sapulpa, OK

February 24, 2024

Join for an exciting day filled with shopping, followed by the annual Stomp Dance. There will be over 50 vendors set up with Native American arts, crafts, and apparel.

Napt Tananawit, Laxs Nisayct Powwow 2024

Pendleton, OR

February 23, 2024

The first “Two Cultures, One Community” (TCOC) powwow is expected to draw thousands of spectators to witness up close hundreds of competitive dancers and drummers at the Pendleton Convention Center. The powwow is open to the public and brings together the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the City of Pendleton. Northern Cree, an award-winning group from Saddle Lake, Alberta, Canada, will be the host drum, with another ten drums that will compete for cash prizes. Northern Cree has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and performed in 2017 at the Grammy Ceremony. The event will feature more than 30 vendors from as far away as Colorado and Minnesota.

Native Basketry Trunk Show with Terry DeWald

Oro Valley, AZ

February 24, 2024

Join American Indian crafts expert Terry DeWald as he explains the history and artistry of a wide variety of antique and contemporary baskets located at the National Parks Store. Peruse an assortment of baskets for sale.

Albuquerque Indian School: Origins and Communities Panel and Lecture

Albuquerque, NM

February 24, 2024

The Albuquerque Indian School educated thousands of children in its century of operation from 1881 to 1981. In this two-part presentation, Historian and Museum Docent Joe Sabatini covers the history of the Albuquerque Indian School and its many interactions with the Albuquerque community, including cultural, athletic, religious and economic relationships. Part two explores the history of the property following the school’s closing from a political and neighborhood perspective. This includes the deterioration of the campus, the creation of the Indian Pueblos Federal Development Corporation (IPFDC), the reaction of the adjacent neighborhood and the achievement of development agreements with the City of Albuquerque. This enabled the Pueblo people to create a vibrant, thriving cultural and retail corridor in the heart of Albuquerque.

1st Annual Southwestern College Powwow

Chula Vista, CA

February 24, 2024

Join in for the Southwestern College Inaugural Pow Wow, which will take place at the soccer field, located toward the back of campus. Everyone is invited to come together with friends, family, and community to honor and preserve these Native American traditions and heritage. Become a part of this special occasion and celebrate the spirit of unity and diversity that defines the community.

Ira Hayes Veterans Social Powwow 2024

Sacaton, AZ

February 23-24, 2024

The First Nations Warriors Society hosted the Ira Hayes Veterans Social Powwow at the Mul-Chu-Tha Fairgrounds. Community members and the public will gather once again for gourd dancing, a grand entry featuring GRIC veterans, and craft and food vendors. GRIC’s Veteran and Family Services Office will also be on-site with an information booth.

Family Gathering: Calming Sensory Bottle Creation

Chicago, IL

February 23, 2024

Join us as you embark on a journey that blends contemporary practices with Indigenous traditions. Rooted in the rich tapestry of Native traditions, this gathering invites you to rediscover the profound connection between sensory experiences and holistic well-being.

Festival of Native Arts

Fairbanks, AK

February 23-24, 2024

The 50th Festival of Native Arts, Troth Yeddha’ Forever: Our Ways of Life, will be held once again at the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus located at the Fine Arts Complex and Wood Center. The event is free admission and open to the public. Performances are in the C.W. Davis Concert Hall and artisan vendors are in the adjacent Great Hall.

Winter Round Dance

Dowagiac, MI

February 24, 2024

Join in for the Winter Round Dance, hosted by the Veterans Board and Youth Council, located at the Family Activity Center. The pipe ceremony will take place at 6 pm, followed by a dinner, round dance, and a midnight meal.

Lone Star Flute Circle Meeting

Round Rock, TX

February 24, 2024

Come and experience the magic of the Lone Star Flute Circle as you come together to create a space of community, learning, and personal growth through music. This event is open to everyone, whether you currently play Native Flute, want to learn to play, or simply want to listen to the soulful sound of this unique instrument. Breakout sessions are available at each event to teach beginning flute and freely share knowledge that can expand a current player’s abilities.

No prior experience is necessary – just bring an open heart and a willingness to learn a new skill.

Young Learners Series: Pottery

Florence, AL

February 24, 2024

Pottery is an art that has been practiced for over 4,000 years by the Native American tribes of the Southeast. The art and practice of pottery making were historically used for different purposes, including utilitarian purposes and ceremonial uses. Children will also have the opportunity to create their own pottery pieces with air clay to share in a student-made exhibit or take home. Together, you will learn how and why pottery was made in the past and how it is still created and shared today.

