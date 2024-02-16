Here's What's Going in Indian Country, February 16th — 22nd

Details By Kaili Berg February 16, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From winter powwows to winter games and a sweetheart round dance, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Thunder on the Beach Powwow

Vero Beach, FL

February 16, 2024

Come learn about Native American culture and experience dancing, drumming, flute music, Native American food, and more. There will be over 30 vendors, demonstrations, hoop dancing and seminars. All ages are welcome and this will be a rain or shine event.

43rd Annual Native American Student Art Show: Celebrating Our Pollinators

Albuquerque, NM

February 18, 2024

The IPCC’s Native American Student Art Show is a showcase for students to share, through their art, how important pollinators are to the environment and our families. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Our Pollinators”, gives young artists the opportunity to take a closer look at the environment around us. Winning artists each receive a prize, and all participants can make their works available for sale and receive 100% of the proceeds.

Ganondagan’s Native American Winter Games

Victor, NY

February 17, 2024

Join in for Ganondagan's Native American Winter Games as a way to celebrate and discover the Seneca ways of winter through traditional Native American activities. There will be learning tables, maple sugaring demos, food for purchase, storytelling, snowsnake, and also a dog sled team.

Native American Storytelling with Bizhiki Culture and Dance Company

Urbana, IL

February 16, 2024

Biboon (winter) brings cold weather and storytelling. Storytelling for many Indigenous communities is a time of reflection, laughter, and life lessons. Bizhiki storytellers travel the country sharing appropriate stories with family and youth audiences in an interactive environment.

Spectators can expect to see and learn about part of the Native American culture. There will be intertribal dancing with natives coming to dance from all around the country and Mexico. Many different tribes will be represented and spectators will even have a chance to learn how to dance. There will be Teepee’s set up, so you can get an up close view of these magnificent lodges. The weekend will be jam-packed with some of the best entertainment in the country as well as some interactive experiences.

Native Voices Cover-to-Cover Project

Evanston, IL

February 16, 2024

The Mitchell Museum, in partnership with the Evanston Public Library and Northwestern University Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, kicks off a new project to ensure Indigenous representation in children’s literature at the second Native Book Fair. There will be six Native-authored books offered that undo harmful stereotypes and inaccurate information presented to Native and non-Native children in classrooms and libraries while amplifying the work of Indigenous authors whose stories positively and authentically reflect the diversity and strengths of Native people and communities.

2024 Arizona Two Spirit Powwow

Phoenix, AZ

February 17, 2024



Come join in for the 2024 Arizona Two-Spirit Powwow. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration for our Two-Spirit, Indigiqueer, and LGBTQ+ community. This event is free and open to the community.

Native American Courting Flute with Allan Madahabee

Washington, CT

February 17, 2024

The hauntingly beautiful voice of these traditional woodwind instruments has intrigued music lovers and musicians for centuries. Join Allan Madahbee (Ojibwe), artist and musician, for an interactive presentation. Allan will discuss the significance of the instrument, explain the legend of the courting flute, and will demonstrate the personal touch he provides for his handmade flutes. Participants will encounter a variety of flutes, examine their construction, and listen to the soothing sounds of these beautiful instruments.

Sweetheart Round Dance

Chicago, IL

February 17, 2024

Join in for the Sweetheart Round Dance at the American Indian Center. There will be both adult and youth hand drum contests, a two-step sweetheart special dance, and contests for the best ribbon skirt and shirt. There will also be vendors and raffles throughout the evening.

Native American Flute Class

Olathe, KS

February 17, 2024

Connect with this soulful instrument as the Native American flute is one of the easiest instruments to play. No prior musical knowledge necessary. Flutes will be available for purchase if you choose.

American Indian Community House Social Gathering

New York, NY

February 17, 2024

Join in for a day of drum singing, dancing in traditional regalia, conversation, and sharing stories at this social gathering. Akin to a small powwow, the social is an extension of a long-standing lifeway among Indigenous people that brings relations and friends from different tribal nations together. Two Indigenous drum groups will provide music for the evening. Attendees will be encouraged to dance and wear regalia to highlight the many different styles of dancing and dress.

Understand Native Minnesota

Prior Lake, MN

February 21, 2024

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is hosting a free Educator Academy event at Mystic Lake Center. This one-day event will offer professional development workshops to introduce K-12 educators to a variety of ways to teach Native American topics in classroom settings. The event is intended for educators in Minnesota and will feature Native American authors, artists, and education experts. Continuing Education credits for teachers and administrators will be offered.

