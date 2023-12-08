Here's What's Going in Indian Country, December 9 —14

Details By Native News Online Staff December 08, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American holiday markets, educational conferences, and workshops, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Social

Flushing, NY

December 9, 2023

This special event will feature artwork, dancing, drumming & singing, shared stories and community building over refreshments by Deana Smith’s Party Perfectionists. Join in at the Flushing Town Hall in collaboration with NativeTec, Niamuck Land Trust, Ma's House & BIPOC Art Studio, and Shinnecock Kelp Farmers.

Native American Portal Youth Winter Show

Santa Fe, NM

December 9, 2023

Support the talents from the next generation of Native American artists and craftspeople. Youth artists ages five to seventeen who specialize in a variety of artistic mediums will be showcasing and selling their work in the museum’s main lobby. The ever-changing array of handcrafted items include pottery, textiles, and jewelry made of traditional materials such as turquoise, coral, and silver.

Walking the Medicine Wheel

Patterson, NY

December 10, 2023

Open a dialog with your spirit animals and listen to what nature is saying or showing you. Join in to learn more about the Medicine Wheel, also known as the Sacred Hoop, has been used by Native American tribes for health and healing. You will learn to connect to the wheel through meditations and seek its wisdom.

Lakota Nation Education Conference

Rapid City, SD

December 12-16, 2023

In its 44th year, the Lakota Nations Education Conference has been offering quality educational training to teachers, parents, paraprofessionals, administration, school boards, and all staff that serve Native American students. The conference is held at the Ramkota Inn and is devoted to offering valuable information to the counselors, PE teachers, school nurses, and other health staff.

Strawtown Enclosure

Noblesville, IN

December 9, 2023

Staff will conduct tours of the Strawtown Enclosure, a Native American village that was inhabited over 700 years ago. During these tours they will discuss the Native Americans who built and used the enclosure and see some of the artifacts recovered by archaeologists. The tours begin inside the Taylor Center of Natural History and include a short stroll to the village site.

Native American Storytelling

El Paso, TX

December 9, 2023

Come join in for an evening of Native American Storytelling with Alex Mares. He will be sharing coyotes and the universe, the making of the moon stars, and other winter stories which are only told this time of the year.

Great American Indian Exposition Powwow

Richmond, VA

December 9, 2023

The event will feature dancers, vendors selling American Indian jewelry, and food. Hands-on arts and crafts classes for beading, dreamcatchers, and corn husk dolls will be available for a fee. Classes can be paid for at the gate or in advance.

The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse

Coral Gables, FL

December 8, 2023

GableStage presents the regional premiere of The Thanksgiving Play, a satire by Native American playwright Larissa Fasthorse. The play follows four characters as they attempt to write and perform a well-intentioned, historically accurate school play retelling the first Thanksgiving. With provocative questions around erasure and authorship of history, this comedy asks how we proceed when steadfast assumptions are disrupted.

Dowa:Kwe Dance Group

Albuquerque, NM

December 9, 2023

Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with the Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect you to ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from the Creator. They ensure that life continues and connections to the past and future are reinforced. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is the only place in North America to offer cultural Native American dances every week, year-round.

NAYA Native Made Winter Marketplace

Portland, OR

December 9, 2023

Get your holiday shopping done and support local Native artists at the Native American Youth and Family Center’s Native Made Winter Marketplace. You’ll find beautiful jewelry, clothing, crafts, prints and much more. There will be upwards of 50 makers joining for this special event.

Annual Holiday Market

Washington, CT

December 9, 2023

Shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts from local and Native American vendors selling crafts and jewelry. Take advantage of this time to meet and speak with artists while learning about contemporary Native American art and cultures. Stop by to purchase gourds, pottery, jewelry, rattles, artworks, flutes, and more.

It’s Happening Here

Lancaster, SC

December 8, 2023

Come join Terence Little Water, who will present the findings of the South Carolina Indian Affairs Commission and discuss what is being done to fight this rise in violence against Native Americans in South Carolina.

Spirit Horse Pipe Ceremony

Aiken, SC

December 11, 2023

This is a sacred Lakota ceremony that includes sacred songs, prayers, and drumming. There are additional features to include an opportunity to focus on healing for others with a short meditation.

Flat-Stitch Jewelry Workshop

Washington, CT

December 10, 2023

In this wonderful workshop hosted by IAIS Educator Irene Norman (Mohawk descent), participants will decorate their very own flat-stitch studded earrings or lapel pins. Enjoy an afternoon making a unique gift for a special someone, or keep what you make to rock out on yourself.

