Here's What's Going in Indian Country, August 11 — 17

Details By Native News Online Staff August 10, 2023

This weekend and next week in Indian Country, there is an array of concerts, webinars, festivals and more for all to enjoy.

The Anti-Racism Lab is hosting an online event on using Indigenous fire practices to reclaim culture and fight climate change. Join the New Mexico History Museum for a special showcase of Native cinema, or livestream a performance from Brulé, the Native American cultural rock music group that has sold more than a million CDs worldwide.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country. Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Youth GONA in the “D”

Friday, August 11- Sunday, August 13, 2023

Detroit, MI

Consider taking your youth to this event focused on gathering Native American youth together in order to learn about belonging, mastery, and interdependence. The event is free to any youth and their family who stays in the hotel, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

In The Spirit Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival

Saturday, August 12, 2023, 10 am - 5 pm

Tacoma, WA

This event is an arts market and Northwest Native Festival, an annual summer celebration of diverse Native arts and culture. This festival is hosted by the Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, and Museum of Glass. Consider enjoying the event by shopping among and talking with artist vendors, listening to Native music, watching dynamic cultural dance, making art, exploring exhibitions and more.

Hawk Henries, Native American Flute Player

Saturday, August 12, 3 pm-4 pm

UMF Ampitheater, Farmington, ME

Hawk Henries is a member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuck, a people indigenous to what is now Southern New England. He has been composing original music and making Eastern Woodlands flutes using hand tools for more than 30 years.

National Navajo Code Talkers Day in the United States

August 14, 2023

United States

National Navajo Code Talkers Day is observed annually on August 14. It was first proclaimed in 1982 to honor the contributions of the Natives who served in the US military during the Second World War, using the Navajo language to support the war effort.

Native American Dances with Catching Eagle Dancers

Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 9 am-Noon

Cortez Cultural Center, Cortez, CO

Free Native American Cultural Dance program with Catching Eagle Dancers from the Ute Mountain Towaoc, Colorado. Multigenerational dance performances ensure that the Ute tradition of storytelling, drumming, singing and dancing continues and thrives.

Native American Youth Basketball Camp

August 16-17

Great Falls, MT

Strong Life Basketball Camp is to teach campers enhanced basketball skills that will lead them to be better players both on and off the basketball court. We’ve put together a world-class team of coaches from both the high school and college ranks that will help you elevate your game while building confidence as a player and individual.

Brulé: Native American Experience in Sight, Sound & Soul

Sunday, August 13, 8:30 am

Online

Best known for thrilling audiences with an emergence of cultural rock and theatrical instrumentations, award-winning music group Brulé has pushed the boundaries of contemporary Native American rhythms and classic rock in their genre-blending selections. Their electrifying show consists of a rock ensemble augmented with an array of traditional Native American instrumentation. Paired with the stunning choreography of one of the top Native American dance troupes, their authenticity brings a multi-dimensional art form to this cultural rock opera.

Decolonizing Fire: Indigenous Land Stewardship and Climate Futurity

Tuesday, August 15, 9 pm-10 pm

Online

Climate change has been identified as a key factor in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires in the Western United States. Wildfires in California can be traced to the roots of colonialism through the establishment and persistence of “no burn” policies. Agencies have recognized the detrimental effects of fire suppression on ecosystems, and scholars have emphasized the need for climate adaptation partnerships with Indigenous communities. However, we are asking the same agencies that created the problem to be responsible for the solution. This talk will centralize the significance of working with Indigenous fire practitioners and cultural bearers to reclaim cultural practices in Northern California and now in the Midwest area of the United States. These demonstrations edify decolonial approaches to fire practices, land care, and Indigenous ecological intelligence towards our collective climate futurity.

The Education and Well-Being of Native Students

Tuesday, August 15, Noon

Online

This webinar aims to address the unique challenges faced by Native students and explore strategies to enhance their educational experiences and overall well-being. We have assembled a panel of experts, educators, and community leaders who will share their insights, experiences, and best practices. Participants will have the chance to connect, exchange ideas, and gain valuable resources to support Native students’ success. Whether you are a student, educator, parent, or community member, this event is open to all passionate about improving the education system for Native students.

Native Cinema Showcase Santa Fe

Thursday, August 17-Sunday, August 20

New Mexico History Museum, Sante Fe

The National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Cinema Showcase is an annual celebration of the best in Native film. This year, the Showcase highlights films of Indigenous perseverance that inspire, uplift, and triumph against adversity—stories that prevail against the judicial system, generational trauma, and cultural appropriation through love and complex relationships, self-worth, and humor.

