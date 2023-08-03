Here's What's Going in Indian Country, Aug. 3 — 13

Details By Neely Bardwell August 03, 2023

This weekend and next week in Indian Country, there is an array of events for the community to enjoy.

There is a film screening of the food sovereignty documentary “Gather,” a canoe history lesson part of a Madeline Island Speaker Series, and several other history lesson opportunities for those interested in learning more about the original people of Turtle Island.





Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Community Nourishment: “Gather” Film Screening

August 3, 2023, 7-9:30 pm

Detroit, MI

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit is hosting a film screening of “Gather,” a 2020 film that captures the growing and vast food sovereignty movement. After the film, “Gather” chefs and activists Twila Cassadore and Nephi Craig alongside local food sovereignty activist and farmer Kirsten Kirby-Shoote discuss how they have been reclaiming and healing their spiritual, political, and cultural identities through food. This panel will be moderated by Black agrarian activist and Detroit farmer Shakara Tyler.

Odawa in the 21st Century

August 4, 2023, 3-4:15

Vanderbilt, MI

Join the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa’s Historian Eric Hemenway for a history lesson on the Anishinabek Odawa, their culture and history, current struggles and challenges. Bring your camp chair or fold-out chair, as the presentation will be outdoors next to the Discovery Center.

Miami Indian Heritage Days: Miami Beadwork

August 5, 2023, 1-4 pm

Fort Wayne, IN

Interested in learning about the history of the original peoples of Indiana? Thrown by the History Center in Fort Wayne, you can join Katrina Mitten for five to seven dollars for a monthly series that teaches the heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups.

Madeline Island Speaker Series: Dugout Canoes with Sissel Schroeder

August 9, 2023, 7-8 pm

Kenosha, WI

Join UW-Madison Archeology Professor Sissel Schroeder for a history lesson on Native American canoes in Wisconsin’s waterways. The Archeology team with the Wisconsin Historical Society recovered two dugout canoes from Lake Mendota, near Madison. Consider attending this free event to learn what these canoes tell us about Indigenous history in Wisconsin.

This event is part of the Madeline Island Speaker Series, presented in partnership with the Madeline Island Wilderness Preserve and with support from Madeline Island Museum Friends donations.

Youth GONA in the “D”

August 11-13, 2023

Detroit, MI

Consider taking your youth to this event focused on gathering Native American youth together in order to learn about belonging, mastery, and interdependence. The event is free to any youth and their family who stays in the hotel, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

In The Spirit Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival

August 12, 2023, 10 am - 5 pm

Tacoma, WA

This event is an arts market and Northwest Native Festival, an annual summer celebration of diverse Native arts and culture. This festival is hosted by the Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, and Museum of Glass. Consider enjoying the event by shopping among and talking with artist vendors, listening to Native music, watching dynamic cultural dance, making art, exploring exhibitions and more.

National Navajo Code Talkers Day in the United States

August 14, 2023

United States

National Navajo Code Talkers Day is observed annually on August 14. It was first proclaimed in 1982 to honor the contributions of the Natives who served in the US military during the Second World War, using the Navajo language to support the war effort

