Here's What's Going in Indian Country, April 19th— 25th

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg April 19, 2024

This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to a Native American Health Summit and Spring Arts Market, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

American Indian Week 2024

Albuquerque, NM

April 20, 2024

Join in for American Indian Week, which offers cultural dances, exhibitions, dining at Indian Pueblo Kitchen, and shopping at Indian Pueblo Store with direct access to Native artists. The event features over 40 artists selling pottery, jewelry, and paintings, accompanied by hourly cultural dance performances.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Annual School’s Out Powwow

Witchita, KS

April 20, 2024

Join in for Wichita Public Schools Title VI Native American Indian Education Programs Annual School’s Out Pow wow. Come support Native American students in the community who work hard organizing, running, and participating in this powwow.

Native American Powwow at CDUDH

Carson, CA

April 20, 2024

Join in for California State University, Dominguez Hills’ 10th Annual Native American Pow Wow, which honors the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. Enjoy traditional dance and drum performances.

Spring Arts Market

Albuquerque, NM

April 20, 2024

Don't miss out on this extraordinary event featuring over 40 Native American artists. Kicking off American Indian Week with a vibrant celebration of artistry, the courtyard will come alive with bustling market booths showcasing pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more.

2024 Time Out Wacipi Powwow

Grand Forks, ND

April 20, 2024

Time Out Week at the University of North Dakota is a dynamic celebration of diversity, featuring workshops, performances, and discussions that promote cultural understanding and unity among students. It's a vibrant showcase of the university's commitment to inclusivity and respect for all voices.

Native American Health Summit

Pembroke, NC

April 20, 2024

Join Trillium for this free public information event regarding Native American health. There will be discussion topics such as alcohol and substance awareness, diabetes and mental health.

Native American Series Speaker: Debi Cochise

Mountainair, NM

April 20, 2024

The Native American Series Speaker event featuring Debi Cochise is a significant gathering aimed at honoring and sharing indigenous perspectives and experiences. Through Cochise's insights and storytelling, attendees can gain valuable insights into Native American culture, history, and contemporary issues.

28th Annual University of Iowa Powwow

Iowa City, IA

April 20, 2024

The University of Iowa's Powwow is a vibrant celebration of Native American culture, featuring dance, music, and art. It brings communities together to honor heritage and foster understanding through colorful traditions and lively festivities.

Celebrations of Traditions Powwow

San Antonio, TX

April 20, 2024

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow is an official Fiesta event, which will provide all who attend, individuals and families, the opportunity to view and participate in the American Indian culture and traditions of dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow.

Young Learners’ Series: Dance

Florence, AL

April 20, 2024

The Young Learners program at the Florence Alabama Museums offers engaging and educational experiences tailored specifically for children. Through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and guided tours, young visitors will be immersed in the wonders of art, history, and science. This initiative provides a fun and enriching environment where children can explore, learn, and discover new interests while fostering a lifelong appreciation for culture and knowledge.

3rd Annual Powwow For the Planet 2024

Las Vegas, NV

April 19-20, 2024

The 2024 Powwow Planet event at UNLV is a dynamic celebration of Native American culture, featuring traditional dance, music, and art. It's a vibrant gathering that honors indigenous heritage and fosters community connections. Attendees can immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Native American peoples while enjoying the lively atmosphere and festivities.

Powwow at Arizona State University

Tempe, AZ

April 19-21, 2024

The ASU Powwow is an annual celebration that showcases Native American culture through dance, music, and art. It's a vibrant gathering that brings together communities to honor indigenous heritage and promote understanding. Attendees can experience the rich traditions and diversity of Native American peoples while enjoying performances and participating in cultural activities.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter