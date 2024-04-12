Here's What's Going in Indian Country, April 12 — 18

Details By Kaili Berg April 12, 2024

This weekend and next week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to the American Indian Disability Summit and Native American fashion shows, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.





20th Annual American Indian Disability Summit

Pheonix, AZ

April 12-13, 2024

Join Ability360 for a weekend of networking and education that supports American Indians with disabilities and their families, bridging gaps and offering opportunities and resources in rural and urban tribal communities. This event is open to members of the public and the Ability360 family to encourage community, education and advocacy.

NCIPA 30th Annual Art Market & Pow Wow

Fort Collins, CO

April 12-14, 2024

Come join in for the NCIPA annual art market and powwow featuring performances, an arts and crafts market, and Native food concessions that will be serving Indian tacos, frybread, beef stew, and Frito pie.

District American Indian Education Program

Champlin, NM

April 13, 2024

The Anoka-Hennepin American Indian Education program will co-host a powwow at Champlin Park High School. Activities will include special exhibitions, Native vendors, breakout sessions, a Grand Entry at 1 pm, and a fest at 5 pm. Bear Runner will serve as the host drums while Little Earth Singers, Hoka Hey and Southern Boyz will perform as guest drums. Zack Red Bear will be the head male dancer and Holly Henning the head female dancer.

2024 San Diego State University Pow Wow

San Diego, CA

April 13, 2024

The San Diego State University Powwow is a cultural and social event that is held annually to bring together the Native American community to SDSU. SDSU has the reputation of having one of the longest running powwows run by a university in California. This event is open to the public.

Common Ground

Bakersfield, CA

April 13, 2024

Join in for a free outdoor event! Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes. Enjoy rotating art stations every hour from 1-4pm: traditional storytelling, beadwork, and contemporary art. Wrap up the day with drumming and a blessing to Mother Earth from 3-4pm. Experience sheep, horses, goats, chickens, hammocks, and gentle hiking.

Native American Drumming

New Bedford, MA

April 13, 2024

Learn how to connect with the drum and play along to songs and stories from Native American tradition. The program begins by speaking on the importance of drumming and the ethics of drumming. This explanation is goal-oriented to help the audience understand that the drum is more than an instrument. Each song will teach its foundation and the spiritual significance of the song. Bearing in mind that many songs in the modern area have become intertribal. Intertribal basically means that it is used by several tribes using different styles of singing and drumming.

The 2024 FNSA Powwow & Indigenous Cultures Festival

Lawrence, KS

April 13, 2024

The festival will be held at the KU Powwow Grounds, celebrating Indigenous traditions, culture, and history. Join in for interactive workshops, regional art vendors, and delicious Indigenous-inspired food. All activities are free and open to the public, with lawn chairs recommended for outdoor seating.

Celebrating Native American Fashion

Duluth, MN

April 13, 2024

Join us in the “Celebration of Native American Fashion.” This fashion show is a public activity to enhance the Tweed Museum of Art’s “Then and Now: Ojibway Cultural Traditions” art exhibition AND inform attendees about the rich, vibrant and cultural history, designs, and symbology of past and present Native American fashion.

INDIGIPOPX

Oklahoma City, OK

April 12-14, 2024

Get ready for this first-of-its-kind event, the Indigenous Pop Culture Expo. IndigiPopX celebrates Native creatives and representation through panels, art markets, demonstrations and more!

All ages are welcome; kids 3 years old and under get in free. From Rez Dogs to Star Wars to Strawberry Shortcake, there’s something for everybody at IndigiPopX.

Beginner Native American Style Flute

Lancaster, PA

April 13, 2024

Join Heather Sheets of Seraph Sound Sanctuary, LLC for a beginner class on Native American-Style Flute. Bring your own or use one provided. Explore flute basics, practice techniques, and connect with its healing energy. Experience playing in nature (weather permitting) and receive ongoing support.

UW Spring Pow Wow

Seattle, WA

April 13-14, 2024

Join in for the 53rd Annual Spring Powwow, hosted by the First Nations at UW. There will be food, vendors (jewelry, crafts, and apparel etc.), as well as dancing, drumming, and singing. The powwow is organized by students but was made possible with the support of the community, UW staff and alumni, as well as donors and others who made significant contributions.

American Indian Week Arts & Crafts Market

Las Cruces, NM

April 12-13, 2024

Come shop for those special holidays from Native American Artists and enjoy some social dance performances from the Pueblo Dance Group from various places such as Laguna Acoma, Acoma Pueblo, Zuni Pueblo and Hopi.

