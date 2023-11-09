Here's What is Happening in Indian Country, November 10th — 17th

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg November 09, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American Heritage Month's celebrations to the Annual Native Rhythms Festival, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Championship Pow Wow

Houston, TX

November 11, 2023

Packed with colorful tribal dance contests, singing, drumming, and more, the annual Native American Championship Pow Wow provides a fascinating look at Native American culture. Held in Houston's open-air market Traders Village. Watch dancers in regalia compete for prize money and awards in 18 different dance categories.

Native American Heritage Month Festival

Grants Pass, OR

November 11, 2023

Everyone is welcome to join for a whole day of rich community, education, art and celebration to honor Native American Heritage Month in November. All Indigenous, Native and extended diverse communities are welcome. This is a great event to learn more about Takelma and inter-tribal Indigenous history, present day and FUTURE. Celebrate how far we’ve come and all there is to learn! Also, make relations for healing bonds and Native allyship in our local community.

15th Annual Native Rhythms Festival

Melbourne, FL

November 10, 2023

The 15th Annual Native Rhythms Festival honoring and celebrating Native American Heritage Month takes place at Wickham Park. The family friendly event will feature Native American Award winning artists performing at the Amphitheater, over 50 vendors and exhibitors, cultural showcases, and workshops.

Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival

San Antonio, TX

November 11, 2023

Highlighting the continued vibrancy and artistic traditions of Native American communities – and the local tribes who helped shape San Antonio – the Briscoe Western Art Museum invites everyone to enjoy its annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. The event is free and includes admission to the Briscoe, making it a perfect way to celebrate the important role Native Americans played in shaping the West while enjoying art and artifacts that highlight Native American history.

Native American Heritage Scavenger Hunt

Des Moines, IA

November 9, 2023

The library is honoring Native American Heritage Month with a scavenger hunt dedicated to the indigenous people of North America and their history. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver over 12 years old.

Native Sound Summit

Okalahoma City, OK

November 11, 2023

Musicians, artists, curators, and industry professionals will convene for panel discussions, performances, and product demonstrations. A lineup of speakers and performers curated by artist Warren Realrider (Pawnee/Crow) includes Olivia Komacheet, Kalyn Fay, Micah Wesley, Nathan Young, Penny Pitchlynn, and more. This event will foster a supportive environment for the thriving community of Indigenous artists in Oklahoma. However, everyone is welcome to attend.

Native American Heritage Day

Cottage Grove, OR

November 11, 2023

Learn all about the Kalapuya Indigenous people of the Willamette Valley region and enjoy storytelling and a talk from a Native American Tribal member. Explore Native art of the Columbia River area and make a craft to take home. You will learn about tools, trade, foods, medicinal plants, housing, language and more. Then you will learn about some Native American leaders and what they have accomplished today.

REIGN Presents: Native American Cultural Celebration

Miami, OK

November 10, 2023

Immerse yourself in the rich history and vibrant traditions of Native American tribes from across the country. The event will be held at the Coleman Theater, located on North Main Street. Get ready to experience captivating performances, traditional music, mesmerizing dances, and authentic artwork. Explore the diverse Native American cultures through interactive exhibits and demonstrations. Whether you're a history buff, art enthusiast, or simply curious, this event promises to be a memorable celebration of Native American heritage.

Native American Arts and Crafts Market

Eugene, OR

November 9, 2023

The Eugene Native American Arts and Crafts Market is a gathering of Native American and Indigenous artists and crafters from a diverse representation of Tribal Nations. The market’s mission is to provide a safe and supportive venue for the creativity of Native artisans who create authentic arts and crafts individually or with their families. Show your support and shop for authentic Native American beadwork, jewelry, graphic arts and clothing.⁠

Honoring Native Veterans

Washington, DC

November 11, 2023

The National Museum of the American Indian recognizes and honors the military service of Native Americans this Veterans Day. Events include family activities; a presentation about the National Native American Veterans Memorial by the memorial designer, Harvey Pratt (Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma), and curator Rebecca Trautmann; special hospitality for veterans; and a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, preceded by the presentation of colors by the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society.

Spirit of the Veteran & Warrior Pow Wow

Dayton, TN

November 11, 2023

Come join us for one or both days, for an old-school, traditional, non-competition powwow!

Bring a chair and an open mind and learn all about many different Native American cultures, while hearing authentic drum and flute music, seeing exhibitions of living Native history and a traditional home space demonstration. You’ll get to see dozens of dancers in traditional regalia, as they showcase their style of dance. There will even be an opportunity for you and your children to enter the circle and dance yourselves.

Pamyua

Albuquerque, NM

November 11, 2023

Alaska’s most famous Inuit musical group Pamyua, will bring the Yup'ik sounds of tribal funk and Inuit soul to Albuquerque when they perform a free, public concert in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. The performance, which is also part of the Crane Festival, will take place at 3:15 p.m. at the Open Space Visitor Center. The group is known for their compelling, interactive performances that blend the traditional Inuit songs and drum dances of their Yup’ik/Black heritage with contemporary soul and R&B, often referred to as “tribal funk” or “Inuit soul’’.

