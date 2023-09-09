Grand Valley Lodge Celebrates 62nd Powwow

- Details
- By Levi Rickert
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands gathered along the shores of the Grand River at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. under sunny skies with the temperature in the mid-70s to celebrate at the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge Powwow 62nd Annual Traditional Powwow.
Powwow attendees were treated with dancing, drumming, and Native American food fare, such as Indian tacos, strawberries over fry bread, and wild rice soup. Besides the Native American food fare, vendors sold a variety of items. Ribbon skirts were a popular item being offered.
The powow continues on Sunday. Grand entry will begin at 12 noon.
