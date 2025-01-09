Golden State Warriors Honor Phil ‘The Flash’ Jordon, NBA’s First Native American Player, with Impact Award

Details By Native News Online Staff January 09, 2025

At the Chase Center in San Francisco, history and heritage came together on January 5, 2025, as Phil “The Flash” Jordon, the first Native American player in NBA history, was honored with the Golden State Warrior Impact Award.

The Golden State Warrior Impact Award is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to their communities or have broken barriers in their respective fields.

The recognition, which took place during the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors game, celebrated Jordon’s achievements in basketball while highlighting the cultural traditions of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians.

Phil Jordon, a descendant of the Nomlaki and Wailaki tribes, broke barriers when he entered the NBA in 1956. Over a seven-year career, he played for teams such as the Cincinnati Royals, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and St. Louis Hawks.

Known for his agility and skill on the court, Jordon earned the nickname “The Flash.” His journey into the league paved the way for future Native athletes to see themselves represented at the highest levels of professional sports.

Jordon’s daughter Juliana and his sister Shirley accepted the award on his behalf, reflecting on his legacy and the inspiration he continues to provide for Native communities.

The evening also included a performance by the Nomlaki Weleaq Olkapna Dancers, who brought traditional music and dance to the court. Their performance offered a connection to Jordon’s roots and offered the audience a deeper understanding of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians traditions.

“We are deeply proud of Phil Jordon’s accomplishments in the NBA and the inspiration he continues to provide in Indian Country,” Tribal Chairman Brandin Paya said in a press release. “It is also an incredible honor to have the Golden State Warriors invite our dancers to share a piece of our culture through song and dance. This is truly a night to remember for the Nomlaki Tribe.”

Born in 1933, Jordon grew up with a love for sports that carried him to the professional level. Standing at 6’10”, Jordon quickly made a name for himself with his athleticism and versatility.

He played in 467 games over his NBA career, amassing 3,383 points and 2,107 rebounds. While his on-court achievements were impressive, his role as the first Native American player in the league made him a trailblazer for Indigenous representation in professional sports.

Jordon’s journey was not without challenges. Playing in an era when Native athletes were rarely seen in professional sports, he faced the pressures of performing at an elite level while navigating the stereotypes and biases of the time.

Yet he persisted, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire Native youth to dream big and pursue their goals.

