Former “American Idol” Singer Charly Lowry Set to Perform at the Kennedy Center & Library of Congress

Details By Native News Online Staff October 28, 2023

As part of the commemoration of Native American Heritage Month. Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora), singer, storyteller and songwriter, will take center stage at two prestigious venues in Washington, D.C.

Lowry will perform on November 9. 2023 at the Library of Congress and Kennedy Center. Her first performance is scheduled from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Library of Congress Building in the Coolidge Auditorium. This is a free event open to the public.

Following the first performance, her second performance will commence at 6 p.m. on the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center. Attendees have the option to purchase tickets for either in-person or virtual attendance.Tickets sales went on Oct. 25 sale at https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/millennium-stage/all-upcoming-events/

From Pembroke, North Carolina, Lowry is recognized for her powerful voice and dedication to raising awareness about the challenges faced by underdeveloped and underserved Native communities.

“Native American Heritage Month presents another opportunity to uplift, highlight, and celebrate our thriving, diverse, and beautifully complex culture,” Lowry said. “Unfortunately, and still to this day, the month also serves as a reminder of how systems of genocide and oppression have forced the People (Natives & non-Natives) into a state of deprivation and despair- as evidenced by the continuous rejection and somewhat comical disregard of our multi-faceted, sovereign relationships (ie. land, water, kinship) pre-dating colonization.”

Lowry sees performing during Native American Heritage Month will provide a time to educate non-Native people about the uniqueness of each tribes across Indian Country.

“My hope is that audiences will walk away with an understanding that Native American clans, tribes, nations, etc. are not monolithic; instead we are prolific, and our contributions to the American fabric (often hidden in plain sight), run deep and wide,” Lowry said.

Guided by her life experiences and with the sounds of her Native American hand drum, her work serves as a platform for advocacy, addressing issues that resonate with Indigenous experiences. Her unique genre, a fusion of World, Folk, and Native-Contemporary music, revitalizes and preserves her cultural heritage.

