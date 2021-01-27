First-Ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Names Nominees

Details By Native News Online Staff January 27, 2021

The first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show has its list of nominees.

The two-day virtual celebration will be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba on May 22 and 23. Winners will be chosen by the public through an online vote on the award show’s website.

Haisla Nation duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids lead the way with four nominations, including hip hop single of the year for “Where They At” and album of the year for “Born Deadly.”

Apsáalooke rapper Supaman from Crow Agency, Mont., is also nominated for hip hop album of the year for “Illuminatives,” which released in 2018.

Nominees were chosen by a group of music judges, as well as DJs, producers and other professionals in the music industry. The two-day event will include a virtual hip hop trade show and convention, which organizers say aims “to increase the national and international exposure of Indigenous urban arts performers and small businesses through live music engagement and educational conferences.”

The awards show will feature Indigenous performers from throughout Canada and the United States, including Diné hip hop artist Def-i. The Albuquerque rapper, emcee and producer also earned a nomination in the album of the year category for “Deserted Oceans.”

The public vote runs until April 30.

Learn more about the International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show here.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff