Eiteljorg Museum to Participate in EXPO CHICAGO This Week

Details By Kaili Berg April 22, 2025

The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art will make its debut at EXPO CHICAGO this week, bringing contemporary Native art to one of the most prominent art fairs in North America.

The international event runs April 24–27 at Navy Pier and will feature leading galleries, museums, and curators from around the world.

This marks a significant step for the Indianapolis-based museum, which is using the opportunity to spotlight Native artists and raise awareness about its flagship program, the Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship.

“We are thrilled to participate in EXPO CHICAGO this year as a way to expand the reach of the Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship,” Eiteljorg President and CEO Kathryn Haigh said. “This major international platform offers a unique opportunity to spotlight the museum, elevate the voices of contemporary Native artists, and build greater awareness of our Fellowship program within the global art community.”

At EXPO CHICAGO, the Eiteljorg will host a booth featuring works from its collection and information on the 2025 Fellowship, which runs from Nov. 8, 2025, to Feb. 22, 2026.

The booth will also promote other major museum initiatives, including the 33rd annual Eiteljorg Indian Market & Festival (June 28–29) and the 20th annual Quest for the West Art Show and Sale (Sept. 5–6).

Founded in 1999, the Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship is one of the only programs in the country focused specifically on supporting contemporary Native American artists. Every two years, five artists are selected to receive an unrestricted $50,000 grant and have their work featured in a major museum exhibition.

The museum also commits to purchasing over $100,000 worth of artwork from the group to expand its growing collection of contemporary Native art.

The 2025 Fellowship exhibition, titled Emerging Current, will include opportunities for the public to meet the featured artists during the opening weekend, as well as a full-color catalog highlighting their work.

