Design Contest Announced for Artists to Uplift Indigenous Foods Community

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2021

The I-Collective, an “autonomous group of Indigenous chefs, activists, herbalists, seed, and knowledge keepers,” has announced a design contest for the development of promotional materials that will fundraise for the group’s projects.

Planned projects include a cookbook, gathering basket, and virtual community journal. They are especially looking for Indigenous artists, and are seeking to “create a new narrative that highlights… historical Indigenous contributions” and promotes the Indigenous foods community’s “resilience and innovations in gastronomy, agriculture, the arts, and society at large.” A $1,000 prize will go to the winner. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter