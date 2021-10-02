Cowlitz Comic Releases Comedy Central Video: ‘How to Cope with Your Team Changing Its Native American Mascot’

Details By Native News Online Staff October 02, 2021

NEW YORK — Fans of Cleveland’s professional baseball team are lamenting the end of an era with the retirement of the team’s “Indians” name this Sunday. Comedian Joey Clift (Cowlitz Indian Tribe) has some humorous advice to help them cope.

On Friday, Clift released a three-minute animated video called How to Cope with Your Team Changing Its Native American Mascot on Comedy Central’s social media platforms.

The video features an all Native American cast that includes comics Jana Schmieding (Lakota) and Tai Leclaire (Mohawk) from Peacock’s Rutherford Falls and John Timothy from Spirit Rangers on Netflix. Indigenous cartoonist Marie Bower designed all of the “weird Native mascot faces,” according to a statement.

Clift wrote, directed and stars in the short video.

“This is just a silly, three-minute comedy short, but with Rutherford Falls and Reservation Dogs coming out this year, I think it's so cool that Native comedians are finally getting opportunities in the media, and, due to the efforts of a lot of activists fighting for a long time, I'm so grateful that I got to make this video about Native mascots changing,” Clift said. “Comedy Central could not have been better partners in giving me a platform, and helping me make the thing I wanted to make.”

Clift's other writing include Spirit Rangers on Netflix, New Looney Tunes on Cartoon Network and Molly of Denali on PBS. He was named one of Uproxx’s “26 Native American Comedians to Follow in 2020,” his award-winning animated short film Telling People You’re Native American When You’re Not Native Is A Lot Like Telling A Bear You’re A Bear When You’re Not A Bear.

Next year, Cleveland MLB fans will welcome the newly renamed Cleveland Guardians.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter