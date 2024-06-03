Cloud Eagle Seasonal Dance Group Partners with Music Licensing Giant

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 03, 2024

Three musical albums by the Cloud Eagle Seasonal Dance Group from the Pueblos of Jemez and Zuni are now available for licensing across various media platforms including film, television, advertising, and digital content.

The group partnered with global music and SFX licensing company ALIBI Music to add their work to its expansive library. ALIBI Music's catalog is made up of over 275,000 audio files from more than 350 composers and artists in 21 countries. ALIBI COO Jeffrey Parks said in a press release that the partnership with the Cloud Eagle Seasonal Dance Group is a result of clients' requesting authentic Native American music.





Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“With this release, ALIBI is responding to our clients’ requests for authentic music created and performed by Native Americans,” Parks said. “We are honored to present this work and will continue to offer opportunities for Native American artists to create and publish original work in native languages for use by other creators in film, television, streaming, marketing, video games and other forms of creativity exploding online.”

Formed in 1990 by four members of the Toya family, Cloud Eagle Seasonal Dance Group aims to promote their culture and language across generations. When COVID-19 halted their live performances, the group adapted by embracing digital platforms, allowing them to engage with younger audiences and extend their reach beyond their local community.

Cloud Eagle’s digital presence has not only attracted their own tribal members but also resonated with Native Americans across the continent. The opportunity to have their music featured in film and television has marked a significant milestone for the group.

“Well, this is totally on a different level -- now we're talking about film and television,” Cloud Eagle member Glendon Toya said in a press release. “…to have our music available for use in film and television excites us. We will continue this and hope and pray it reaches out to many more abroad. It also motivates us to keep inspiring our children to do more or to follow their dreams, whether it be singing, dancing... Keep praying and keep our language alive.”

The Cloud Eagle collection incorporates solid pounding percussion, flutes, and natural elements such as rumbling thunder and bird songs. The music also features rattles, powwow drums, and lyrical vocals in the native language of Towa, Zuni, Keres, and Hopi.

The albums available for licensing include "Native American 1: Cloud Eagle Pueblo Music" with 20 tracks, "Native American 2: Cloud Eagle Pueblo Music" with 12 tracks, and "Native American 3: Cloud Eagle Pueblo Music" with 12 tracks.







More Stories Like This

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Native citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," celebrating their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter