Choctaw Artist Jane Sample Umsted Inducted into Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fam

Details By Elyse Wild August 16, 2024

The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women has selected six women to be inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame this September, including a Choctaw Nation tribal citizen artist and educator, Jane Semple Umsted.

The group, an official state commission representing the voice of women in state government, selected the women based on their “enduring contributions to the state of Oklahoma and beyond.”

Umsted’s artistic work, inspired by her heritage and culture, is prominently displayed in Oklahoma museums, businesses, and homes, according to the organization. She serves on the Institute of American Indian Arts board of trustees, appointed by President Joe Biden.

The women will be honored at an induction ceremony on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Omni Hotel and Resort in downtown Oklahoma City, according to the organization’s press release. They’ll join a list of 141 women who have been inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame since 1983.

The additional 2024 Inductees of the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame include:

Dr. Nancy Anthony of Oklahoma City served as the executive director of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation for 38 years. Dr. Anthony became recognized as one of the most effective, respective, and important leaders in philanthropy in the nation. Her leadership lead to the largest organizational endowment program in the United States and the largest independent scholarship program in Oklahoma, laying the groundwork for women across this city, state, and region to rise to leadership positions on their own.

Marilyn Mauer Hugon, of Duncan, is a lifelong Oklahoman who served on the board of directors of Duncan Regional Hospital where she helped bring state-of-the-art cancer care and imaging services to Southwest Oklahoma. Hugon’s efforts brought the highest quality of healthcare to women in the region. She is a noteworthy geologist and has worked in various sectors, including the finance and energy industries. In 2023, she was inducted into the Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame and currently serves on the Oklahoma Arts Institute Foundation board of directors.

Edie Roodman of Oklahoma City is the executive director of the Oklahoma Israel Exchange and former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City. With a deep commitment to public service and advocacy, Roodman has made great contributions to the state of Oklahoma through her work with non-profits to implement support programming for women re-entering the job market. In addition, she has collaborated with counseling departments to maximize delivery of counseling and other job services available to women.

Crystal Stovall, of Tulsa, is co-founder of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship, which awards undergraduate degrees at Oral Roberts University, and the Stovall Foundation, which provides scholarships for students. She co-founded the Emmy Award-winning Narrative Television Network, which makes movies, TV shows and educational programming accessible to 13 million blind and visually impaired Americans and their families. She serves on the Tulsa Ballet Board of Directors and is Chair of the $16 million Preserving the Legacy Campaign.

Molly Wehrenberg, of Edmond, is a former nurse and Spanish translator for eye surgeons doing surgery on non-English speaking patients. As a leader in helping to refurbish the Oklahoma acre at Valley Forge Medal of Honor Grove in Pennsylvania, Wehrenberg’s efforts brought nationwide attention to the women and men from Oklahoma who served our nation and received the highest military decoration. She previously served as a Commissioner on the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.

To learn more, visit the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women website at www.oklahoma.gov/ocsw.

