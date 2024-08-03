Chickasaw Softball Player Wins Her Sixth State Title

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 03, 2024

At only 17 years old, Timber Hensley is gaining traction as a strong female athlete in Oklahoma. A Chickasaw citizen and incoming senior at Silo High School, Hensley has six softball state title championships under her belt. Hensley already has collegiate softball teams scouting her and has verbally committed to playing for the University of Tennessee upon high school graduation.

Hensley played softball at Caddo High School where she and her team won five state championships. In the middle of her junior year, she transferred to Silo High School. With the Silo Lady Rebels, Hensley played shortstop during the winning game against Dale in the Oklahoma Class 4A Slow Pitch Softball State Championship, gaining her sixth title win.

Hensley said she recalled the game as being stressful. Dale was a talented, high-ranked team.

“Going into that game we were pretty nervous,” Hensley said. “We were tied 4-4. In the sixth inning, we finally run-ruled them. It was probably my favorite state championship game.”

Being with a new team, Hensley said she was thankful she played a significant role in their championship game, fielding balls and catching pop flies between the second and third bases.

“I love middle infield because there’s a lot of action there,” Hensley said. “Rolling up double plays – it’s just fun.”

Hensley said her true passion for the game really takes shape on the pitcher’s mound.

“I love pitching, because I feel like I have control of the game,” Hensley said. “I like that idea of being able to have impact in every aspect of the game.”

At only 7 years old, after only a few years in T-ball and coach pitch division, Hensley began her first pitching lessons.

“I started pitching lessons with a guy named Jim Shipp,” she said. “He really got me to fall in love with the position.”

Pitching demands attention, Hensley said. The position holds power. Often the pitcher has the ability to sway a win by striking out their opponents.

Hensley attributes her success in the sport to years of practice and love for the game.

“When I was 8 years old, I started playing travel ball,” she said. “At 10, I knew I wanted to get more serious, so I started going to more competitive tournaments and ended up here.”

Hensley said she looks forward to her final year of high school softball and hopes to take her team to state and win even more championships.

“I want to leave high school with eight state championship wins,” she said.

Representatives for the University of Tennessee softball team started scouting Hensley last September after watching her play in multiple competitive tournaments. By November, she was invited to visit the university and learn more about the team.

“I fell in love with the campus,” she said. “The coaching staff and the atmosphere were incredible. The team was amazing. I knew it was the place I was meant to play.”

Hensley said she hopes her story encourages other First American youths in sports to practice daily and pursue their dreams.

“Hard work and dedication will prove itself,” Hensley said. “You and your coaches will see the progress, and that will get you where you need to be.”

