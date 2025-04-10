Chickasaw Nation Productions’ ‘Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher’ and ‘Te Ata’ now available on Peacock

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media April 10, 2025

Chickasaw Nation Productions’ feature films “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” and “Te Ata” are now available on the streaming platform Peacock.

Inspired by the life of historic Chickasaw rancher Montford Johnson, “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” portrays the great hardships and tragedy Johnson and those close to him overcame to establish a vast ranching empire along the famous cattle highway of the American West, the Chisholm Trail.

A pioneer in Oklahoma's agriculture and community development, Johnson played a vital role in establishing cities and industries while dedicating his life to improving the lives of First Americans and supporting others in need.

Released in 2021, “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” earned an audience score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter.”

Available to stream on other platforms since its release, Collider.com included “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” in its January 2025 article “The 8 Most Underrated Westerns on Netflix Right Now.”

“Westerns have become a medium for exploring camaraderie, the confining structures of manhood, and the real legacy of cowboys of all colors throughout American history,” author Tauri Miller writes.

“‘Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher’” is a gritty yet inspirational film about an ambitious Chickasaw who refuses to let his people’s territory be claimed by the encroaching military men and westward expansionists. Taking on the role of the famous Indigenous entrepreneur is Martin Sensmeier, who has a commanding presence throughout as he takes on anyone who would dare try to get in the way of his business,” Miller writes.

Sensmeier (“The Magnificent Seven” and “1883”) is part of the Tlingit and Koyukon/Athabaskan tribe of Alaska.

Tatanka Means (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) plays Rising Wolf. He represents the Oglala Lakota, Omaha and Navajo tribes. Other cast members include Dermot Mulroney, Tommy Flanagan, Grace Montie, James Landry Hébert, Denim Richards, Mackenzie Astin, Caleb Martin, Danny Tracey, Cat Merritt, Richard Whitman, Zack Morris, Randy Mendez-Kestler, Bella Muncy and Callan Wilson.

“Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” was directed by Nathan Frankowski and produced by Paul Sirmons.

Most of the film was shot in Oklahoma.

It is the third feature film produced by the Chickasaw Nation, joining “Te Ata” and “Pearl” in its effort to tell the story of the Chickasaw people.

“Te Ata” is based on the inspiring, true story of Mary Thompson Fisher, a woman who traversed cultural barriers to become one of the greatest First American performers of all time. Born in Indian Territory in 1895 and raised on the songs and stories of her Chickasaw culture, Te Ata’s journey to find her true calling led her through isolation, discovery, love and a stage career that culminated in performances for a United States president, European royalty and audiences across the world. Yet, of all the stories she shared, none is more inspiring than her own.

Released in 2016, “Te Ata” earned a 95% “Popcornmeter” from Rotten Tomatoes audience members and several critics gave the movie high marks.

New York Times movie critic Teo Bugbee commended the film’s star, Q’orianka Kilcher, along with the person she portrays, Chickasaw actress and storyteller “Te Ata” Thompson Fisher.

“The movie’s driving force is its mythic performance scenes, which are choreographed, sung and acted with clear, balletic conviction by the film’s star, Q’orianka Kilcher,” Bugbee wrote.

She went on to say, “Te Ata became an advocate, through her own artistic excellence, for the inherent dignity the federal government denied American Indians — fittingly, her stage name means ‘bearer of the morning.’”

“Te Ata” features an all-star cast including Kilcher (“The New World” and “Yellowstone”), Graham Greene (“Dances with Wolves”), Gil Birmingham (“Yellowstone”), Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”), Mackenzie Astin (“Wyatt Earp”) and Oklahoma native Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”).

Te Ata remained active in storytelling and acting. So critically important was her life and career, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1957. Thirty years later, she would be named Oklahoma’s first “Treasure.” She was inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame in 1990 and posthumously inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame in 2024.

Te Ata died just shy of her 100th birthday in 1995.

“Te Ata” was directed by Nathan Frankowski and produced by Paul Sirmons.

Filming took place in Oklahoma.







For more information about Chickasaw Nation Productions, visit ChickasawFilms.com.

