Chickasaw Artist Billy Hensley Premieres Artwork in England

Details By Native News Online Staff October 02, 2023

Chickasaw artist Billy Hensley opened a solo art premiere at the Rainmaker Gallery in Bristol, United Kingdom on September 21 and runs until October 21. The exhibition features 12 pieces of his art.

Hensley’s brand of mixing abstract paintings with a touch of realism has appealed to art lovers and judges for more than a decade.

The debut in the United Kingdom marks the first solo showing of his highly acclaimed work at a venue outside the United States. The Rainmaker Gallery, located about three hours west of London, is the only First American art gallery in England.

Hensley’s work caught the attention of the Rainmaker Gallery’s owner Joann Prince when she saw his art at the Indian Art Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico six years ago.

Chickasaw artist Billy Hensley

“I met the gallery’s owner about six years ago when I was attending the Indian Market in Santa Fe,” the 45-year-old master artist explained. “Joann Prince was interested in my work, and I have shown a few paintings at her gallery, but this is my first solo premiere.”

“We are so fortunate to have Joann and Rainmaker Gallery request a solo premiere,” Hensley said. “To have this occur from a chance encounter six years ago is exciting.”

Meanwhile back in the United States, Hensley will have a booth with his art at the Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on October 6 - 7, 2023.

His SEASAM display will include artistic works not normally associated with his previous offerings. Hensley is highlighting his broadening interest in crafting jewelry and beading. Pendants featuring leather, beading and alligator garfish hide will be on tap for patrons visiting SEASAM

