Chickasaw Artesian Arts Festival Set June 7

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media May 28, 2025

SULPHUR, Okla. – The 12th annual Artesian Arts Festival, a daylong celebration of First American art and culture, is set 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, June 7, at the Artesian Plaza.



The festival was rescheduled from April 5 due to adverse weather conditions in the area.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

More than 125 First American artists from across the United States are expected to participate, displaying a vast collection of original art.

A community celebration hosted by the Chickasaw Nation, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed more than 15,400 art patrons to downtown Sulphur last year.

Open to the public at no charge, the Artesian Arts Festival is a family-friendly event that offers activities for all ages while highlighting First American art, artists, music, dance and cuisine.

The 2025 Artesian Arts Festival is a juried art show and market. Participation is open to all federally recognized First American artists. Art patrons can expect a vibrant festival full of original First American art, including jewelry, photography, textiles, basketry, sculpture, metalworking, beadwork, paintings and pottery.

A talented lineup of entertainment is planned, including live music and First American dance demonstrations.

Several food vendors will offer a wide array of festival favorites.

The Artesian Arts Festival takes place at the Artesian Plaza, adjacent to the Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1001 W. First St., Sulphur.

For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities at (580) 272-5520, visit ArtesianArtsFestival.com or email [email protected].

Updates are also provided on Chickasaw Nation social media pages including Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter