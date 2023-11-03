Cherokee Nation Debuts Season 9 of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People

Details By Native News Online Staff November 03, 2023

The newest season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” made its debut on Thursday, November 2, 2023, featuring Cherokee stories told through an all-new format and schedule.

“From time immemorial, Cherokee people have shared stories to pass on our history and our values. The tools of storytelling have changed in the modern world, but the need to tell our stories is no less important,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “With a worldwide audience, the onscreen talent, crew and behind-the-scenes staff of OsiyoTV continue to find innovative ways to help share our stories and preserve our culture and language while reaching tribal citizens everywhere.”

The groundbreaking docuseries shares compelling narratives of the people, places, history and culture of the Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States. The newest season of OsiyoTV, as the popular series is often referred to, debuted online Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. CST at osiyo.tv.

In its ninth season, the popular cultural series continues to explore Cherokee traditions and values; helps viewers learn to speak the Cherokee language; and features culture keepers, storytellers, first-language speakers, historical reenactments and much more. OsiyoTV viewers can now tune in every first Thursday of the month for a new story and every third Thursday for a new language lesson.

“This season marks exciting changes for OsiyoTV,” said Jennifer Loren, host and executive producer of OsiyoTV. “Season nine’s new format and schedule make it possible for us to share the incredible Cherokee stories our audience loves, and to reach even more people as we deliver monthly content online all year long.”

The show’s ninth season will pay tribute to a renowned Hollywood cinematographer and introduce viewers to a Hall of Fame journalist as well as a collegiate basketball player, while also bringing the audience along to experience big brass band energy. During its premiere episode, OsiyoTV will highlight Mildred Taylor, an award-winning quilter and local historian who advocates preserving Cherokee history.

Since premiering in 2015, the show has vibrantly featured hundreds of Cherokees from both past and present while bringing the language, rich traditions and compelling modern stories of the Cherokee people to viewers everywhere. The first-of-its-kind series, hosted and executive produced by Cherokee Nation citizen, filmmaker and Emmy-winning journalist Jennifer Loren, is breaking barriers and helping change how Native Americans are represented.

The tribe’s cultural television series continues to be honored with numerous regional, national and international accolades for its innovative approach to sharing the real-life stories of the Cherokee people. The show ranks among the most awarded Indigenous-run series in the industry, including 22 Heartland Regional Emmy Awards.

The television series is now available nationwide to more than 250 PBS member stations and within Tulsa on RSU-TV, as well as on FNX, an all-Native programming network in 25 national markets. The show, which is funded and produced by Cherokee Nation Businesses, is formatted for multiple platforms, including osiyo.tv, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter and more.

OsiyoTV is a part of Cherokee Film Productions, which tells authentic Cherokee stories on behalf of the Cherokee Nation, its people and its businesses by developing, producing, promoting and distributing a variety of original content in film, television and other media.

For more information and to stream “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” please visit https://osiyo.tv.

