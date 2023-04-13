CASTING CALL: "Reservation Dogs" Looking for 5-18 Year-Old Native American Girls for April 17 & 18

Details By Native News Online Staff April 13, 2023

"Reservation Dogs" has a casting call for five Native Americans 18 year-old girls

The casting call specifies girls may be a slightly older, if they look younger. Hair must be chin-length.

Those interested must be available to work on April 17 and 18 in the Tulsa area with a guadian and must be available to take a pre-employment COVID-19 test with a guardian.

Those selected will be paid $80 for up to 8 hours unless specified otherwises.

Email [email protected] with the ROLE as the email subject line and send the following info:

First and last name

Full address (including city)

Age

Date of Birth

Updated selfie/headshot

Answer the question: Have you auditioned for other roles in the show?

