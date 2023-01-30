Call for Native American Artists to Participate in the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market

Details By Native News Online Staff January 30, 2023

A call for Native American artists has gone out from the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) to apply for the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market. SWAIA is the non-profit organization who produces the annual Indian market that attracts buyers from around the globe.

This year’s market will be held on August 19 and August 20, in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico. SWAIA’s theme for the 2023 market is “101 Years of Indigenous Excellence.” As the world’s oldest and most prestigious Native North American art market, Santa Fe Indian Market has been showcasing the work of the best Native North American artists for over one hundred years in all ten market categories.

Artists who apply must be tribal citizens from federally recognized tribes.

To apply online, artists can visit the SWAIA website and follow the application instructions. All artist applications must be submitted by Monday, February 20, to be considered.

Online applications for Indian Market require a $40 application fee, and in person or mailed applications, a $60 fee. Only one classification may be entered for each application. For artist’s needing assistance completing an application, artist services will be available by phone or in person in person at the SWAIA Offices at 121 Sandoval St #302, Santa Fe, NM; Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

