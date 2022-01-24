BONUS What's Going On In Indian Country: NSRGNTS Conversation Hearts

Details By Tamara Ikenberg January 24, 2022

NSRGNTS Conversation Hearts

WHEN: Available now

WHERE: NSRGNTS

This Valentine’s Day, shake up those boring Be Mine candy cliches with a set of Indigenous-themed Conversation Hearts from activist and art collective NSRGNTS.

Bearing Indigenous terms of endearment and slang, like Be My Water Protector, Fry My Bread, and Be My Sumthin’ Else, the pastel hearts are original treats to share with your sweetheart.

NSRGNTS has been offering Conversation Hearts for years, and they are always a hot commodity.

“They always sell out in minutes,” Povi Marie of NSRGNTS told Native News Online. “This year, we are trying to keep up with the demand along with offering a new refreshed version of candy hearts with more sayings.”

Sets of Conversation Hearts come in clear plastic cubes and are $20.

