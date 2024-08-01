‘Believe you are enough’ | Q&A: Afro-Indigenous Indie-Pop Artist Lucaa

Details By Kaili Berg August 01, 2024

On the heels of major career milestones like performing at the SXSW Festival and collaborating with a Grammy-nominated producer, Cherokee/Arapaho two-spirit Afro-Indigenous indie-pop artist Lucaa is headed to the Santa Fe Indian Market to perform and walk the runway at a special fashion show later this month.

Hosted by sustainable Indigenous-owned art wear brand 4KINSHIP and sponsored by Build Native with Shopify, Indigenous Futures 4EVER (IF4) kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, in Sante Fe’s Railyard Park. IF4 will feature a blend of fashion, dance, music, and art with designers like Amy Denet Deal, Carla Fernandez, and Savage Kids. In addition to Lucaa, musical performers include composer Mato Wayuhi and hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Lucca — who goes by they/them pronouns —grew up in a musically rich environment. Their father was a backup singer for Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, while their mother was a trained opera singer. These influences are evident in Lucaa’s grungier take on alt-pop, with inspirations ranging from Radiohead and Billie Eilish to Willow and Phoebe Bridgers.

As an ambassador for 4KINSHIP’s Indigenous Futures Fund, Lucaa is passionate about supporting and amplifying the voices of emerging Indigenous creatives.

Native News Online spoke with Lucaa about their transition from high fashion to modeling for Indigneous brands and performing at the IF4 event, their excitement about showcasing Indigneous art and advice to aspiring performers.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Can you share any personal experiences or stories about your journey in the modeling industry?

I started modeling in New York City, doing high fashion work like runway and editorial. Recently, I’ve been modeling for Indigenous brands and did a global campaign for 4KINSHIP with Oliver Helvin, Povey Martinez, and Sean Shine Harris. That came out about two weeks ago. Since returning to modeling, I’ve been doing work that really fulfills my soul.

What has been a memorable experience or highlight from your career so far?

Two come to mind. One was during a shoot at Monument, meeting Tom Povey Martinez and Amy from 4KINSHIP in person. It felt like meeting my chosen family. Another highlight was performing “Sabrina Segment” at SXSW, representing my people and using my voice, which felt incredible after a tough year of doubting my place in the industry.

What does it mean to you to be performing at the upcoming Indigenous Futures 4EVER event?

It means everything. It provides visibility for Indigenous folks in this space. It’s not just about Indigenous people but also about showcasing our power and unity to a broader audience in the Indian Market. We’re using dance, our voices, fashion, and spoken word to uplift Native communities, which is incredibly powerful.

I think it’s cool that this event includes relatives from Canada, Mexico, and Turtle Island, creating a space without borders. It’s an interdisciplinary show that represents Indigenous futurism by blending various arts in a way I haven’t seen before. I’m excited to be a part of it and hopefully watch it, too.

Can you describe what audiences can expect from your performance at the event?

As an Indigenous artist in the indie pop space, I incorporate traditional elements into my music, reflecting who I am. Audiences can expect to get lost in the music, with my vocals taking them on a journey. I aim to create an intimate space that represents the clothes I’m honored to wear as well.

Do you have any upcoming goals or aspirations in the works that you would like to share?

I hope to create a significant space in the indie pop scene for Afro-Indigenous and Indigenous musicians. I have an EP coming out and did SXSW this year. I aim for more magazine placements, festivals, and community work, bringing musical aspects and technology to different communities to provide opportunities we didn’t have.

What advice would you give to aspiring performers looking to make their mark in the industry?

Believe that you are enough and deserve the opportunities presented to you. Don’t wait to feel ready—just go for it. We’re opening doors for others, so walk through them confidently.

To livestream IF4 during the show and for 48 hours after the event, visit the 4KINSHIP YouTube channel.

