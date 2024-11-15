Barbie Honors Maria Tallchief, America’s First Prima Ballerina, with Inspiring Women Doll for Native American Heritage Month

Details By Kaili Berg November 15, 2024

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Barbie has introduced the Maria Tallchief Inspiring Women doll, paying homage to the journey of America’s first prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief.

This collectible doll not only captures Maria Tallchief’s elegance and artistry but also embodies her lasting impact on ballet and Native American representation within the arts.

Born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, on the Osage Nation, Tallchief rose to international fame as the prima ballerina of the New York City Ballet. Her career began in her youth, prompting her family to relocate to Los Angeles to provide Tallchief and her sister with advanced ballet training.

By 17, Tallchief moved to New York City to become a professional dancer. Her insistence on honoring her heritage, even against industry pressure to change her name, remained central to her identity.

The Barbie doll wears a red dress, the outfit Tallchief herself wore in the iconic 1949 New York Ballet production of The Firebird.

Featuring intricate details like a bejeweled hairpiece, tulle tutu, and satin ballet slippers, the doll captures the spirit of Tallchief's ongoing legacy.

Mattel collaborated closely with Maria Tallchief’s daughter, Dr. Elise Paschen, and the Osage Nation to ensure that the doll’s likeness, outfit, and packaging authentically represent Tallcheif.

“There is immense value in honoring your heritage while breaking down barriers through artistic self-expression—whether it is through dancing, writing, or another passion,” Dr. Paschen said in a press release.

As part of the tribute, Barbie is donating to the Center for Native American Youth through the Barbie Dream Gap Project, an initiative supporting Native youth in their health and well-being.

Barbie will also be hosting a celebration on November 18 in Oklahoma in partnership with the Center for Native American Youth and the Osage Nation, featuring live performances and Osage-catered cuisine.

“Maria Tallchief’s determination and connection to her Osage heritage showcase the limitless potential of young women everywhere,” Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls said. “Her unwavering commitment to Native American and female empowerment makes her story one Barbie is delighted to share.”

The Maria Tallchief doll will join a prestigious list of trailblazing women honored in the Barbie Inspiring Women Series. Since its debut in 2018, the series has celebrated historical figures, including Celia Cruz, Wilma Mankiller, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Maya Angelou, each role model whose courage and achievements have paved the way for future generations.

Through this unique doll, Barbie continues to shine a spotlight on historical figures who inspire young people to reach new heights. The doll will be available for pre-sale on November 14 through Mattel’s website.

