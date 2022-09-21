Arts Organization, Museum Debut New Residency Grant for Indigenous Artists

Details By Native News Online Staff September 21, 2022

A visual arts organization in New York and an art museum in the Pacific Northwest are partnering to offer a new residency grant for Indigenous artists.

Kingston, New York-based Women's Studio Workshop (WSW), in affiliation with the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art in Washington state, announced the 10-week residency for Indigenous artists to produce a limited-edition book work.

The BIMA Artist’s Book Residency Grant for Indigenous Artists includes a stipend of $350 per week, up to $1000 for materials, full travel reimbursement, free onsite housing, and 24/7 studio access. WSW provides technical advice; training on new equipment, techniques, and materials; and production assistance.

Artists selected for residency will work in WSW’s Rosendale studios to print and bind their own books. An early proponent of the artist books medium, WSW has produced over 230 limited edition artists’ books since the publishing imprint began in 1979.

Artists who wish to be considered for this opportunity can find more information on WSW’s website. Applications will be accepted until November 15, 2022.

For those interested in learning more, WSW’s Artistic Director Erin Zona will be holding a live virtual Q&A session about the artist’s book application process on September 22, 2022 at 7pm EST. Register for this virtual event on WSW’s Eventbrite page.

