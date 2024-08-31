Artistry and Heritage Shine at the 102nd Annual Santa Fe Indian Market

Tags

Details By Donovan Quintero August 31, 2024

SANTA FE, N.M. — The vibrant colors and intricate designs of Native American art filled the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico, as nearly 1,000 artisans gathered for the 102nd annual Santa Fe Indian Market.

Celebrated as the world's oldest and most prestigious Native North American fine art market, this year’s event drew collectors, art enthusiasts, and cultural advocates to admire and purchase unique pieces that reflect the rich heritage of Indigenous communities.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Hosted by the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the market became a bustling hub of creativity and commerce as artists displayed their works in tents lining the historic downtown plaza. From traditional pottery and jewelry to contemporary paintings and textiles, the diversity of artistic expression showcased the depth and dynamism of Native cultures.

Attendees were treated to a feast for the senses, with the sounds of traditional music and the aroma of native foods wafting through the air, creating an immersive cultural experience.

Navajo artist Myleka John from Kayenta, Arizona, which is located on the Navajo Nation in Northeastern Arizona,discusses her artwork. (Photo/Donovan Quintero)

For participating artists, the market represents more than just a sales opportunity; it's a chance to connect with fellow creators and share their stories.

Many artists spend the entire year preparing for the market, meticulously crafting pieces that encapsulate their cultural narratives. This year, the array of artistic mediums was nothing short of astounding. They’ve also incorporated what inspires them into their art.

Hopi sculpturer Ron Honyumptewa from Moenkopi, Arizona, who set up at the Indian market seeking his Hopi kachina dolls, said he draws his inspiration from his uncles.

“I make kachina dolls, and I my inspiration really came from my uncles. I didn't know how to do kachina dolls. I wasn't an artist, and they encouraged me,” he said, explaining the only way he was going to learn was by doing it. “As time went on, I found my niche. So I created my own style. A lot of the carvers, we have our own styles. We have our own storytellings.”

Jemez Valley Pueblo dancers walk down the walkway on Aug. 18, 2024, on the last day of the 102nd annual Santa Fe Indian Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo/Donovan Quintero)

Throughout the walkway, traditional art by accompanied modern arts were exhibited, capturing the essence of the Indian market. While jewelers presented intricate silver work adorned with vibrant turquoise and coral, painters and weavers presented their fine works of craftsmanship.

SWAIA is already gearing up for its next event—the annual Winter Market, scheduled for Nov. 30 through Dec. 1. The upcoming market is expected to continue the celebration of Indigenous artistry and culture, ensuring that these vital traditions are preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter