Artesian Arts Festival Set for April 5

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media March 17, 2025

SULPHUR, Okla. – In the shadow of devastation caused by an EF3 tornado almost a year ago, organizers are preparing for the 12th annual Artesian Arts Festival, a daylong celebration of First American art and culture, Saturday, April 5, at the Artesian Plaza.

More than 150 First American artists from across the United States are expected to participate, displaying a vast array of original, diverse art. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed more than 14,400 art patrons to downtown Sulphur last year.

Two weeks after the 2024 Artesian Arts Festival, an April 27 tornado tore through historic downtown Sulphur during the night, leaving many area businesses and homes damaged or destroyed. The heart of Sulphur’s downtown area and nearby neighborhoods were part of an estimated 17-block area devastated by the tornado. Across the street from the Artesian Hotel, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area sustained massive tree damage and lost several structures.

In the days following the storm, the area that had hosted the Artesian Arts Festival just a few weeks earlier was the scene of first responder press conferences and emergency management coordination.

Response was rapid on the night of the tornado with local, county, federal and Chickasaw Nation authorities working together to aid victims and respond to emergencies, according to reports.

In the past 10 months, the rebuilding process is evident, with many businesses reopened in new locations and others building new structures on the site of the destroyed business or home.

Just like recovering from the storm is a community effort, so is the Artesian Arts Festival, said James Wallace, Chickasaw Nation Director of Visual Arts, Media and Design.

“The Chickasaw Nation has worked together with city leaders, emergency services, National Park Service staff and chamber of commerce representatives for many years to plan a safe, inclusive festival.

“The return of the Artesian Arts Festival signifies the Chickasaw Nation’s continuing support for First American artists, support for the local economy and a return to normalcy for the community,” he said.

Open to the public at no charge, the Artesian Arts Festival is a family-friendly event that offers activities for all ages while highlighting First American art, artists, music, dance and cuisine.

“The Artesian Arts Festival provides artists a wonderful venue to showcase their work,” Wallace said. “We hope patrons experience a fun, impactful day immersed in First American art, dance and music.”

A juried art show and market, participation in the 2025 Artesian Arts Festival is open to all federally recognized First American artists. More than 150 talented First American artists from 11 states, representing 22 tribes, applied for the 2025 festival.

Art patrons can expect a festival brimming with original First American art, including jewelry, sculpture, metalworking, beadwork, paintings, photography, textiles, basketry and pottery.

Artesian Arts Festival Entertainment

In addition, a talented lineup of entertainment is planned. Musical entertainment scheduled includes the RCB Band, Mowdy, LABRYS, Bly, Pace Road and Bluez Boys.

First American dance demonstrations from the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe, Champion Native American Hoop Dancers featuring ShanDien LaRance, Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec Dancers, Cellicion Traditional Zuni Dancers and the Oklahoma Fancy Dancers are planned in two dance areas throughout the day.

Several food vendors will be available offering a wide array of delicacies.

Partnering for Success

Now that the community is rebuilding, events such as the Artesian Arts Festival shine a light on Sulphur and its open businesses, Sulphur Chamber of Commerce President Lacee Sartors, said.

“This year, more than ever it is important to host the Artesian Arts Festival as it is vital we let the people know that Sulphur is still open,” Sartors said. “While the April 27 tornado was truly devasting to our city we are slowly rebuilding and want others to know that we are coming back bigger and better.”

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is open, and downtown businesses are beginning to reopen or have started rebuilding, Sartors said.

“We want people to come stay, eat and shop with us. The Chickasaw Nation has been a huge attribute in this process, helping us and making sure we have resources to succeed in our mission.”

The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce’s mission is: “To provide visionary leadership, enhance economic growth and business retention, enrich the quality of life and instill pride for the people of the community.”

“The Chickasaw Nation helps us to do that by offering events such as the Artesian Arts Festival,” Sartors said.

The Artesian Arts Festival takes place at the Artesian Plaza, adjacent to the Artesian Hotel and Spa, 1001 W. First St., Sulphur.

For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities at (580) 272-5520, visit ArtesianArtsFestival.com or email [email protected].

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter