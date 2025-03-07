AMC’s “Dark Winds” Cast and Creatives Celebrate Season 3 at NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event

Details By Native News Online Staff March 07, 2025

On Thursday, March 6, AMC Networks celebrated the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed noir thriller Dark Winds with a red carpet and screening event at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in New York City. The event took place ahead of the season premiere, airing Sunday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The evening welcomed an impressive lineup of Dark Winds cast members, including Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, A. Martinez, Alex Meraz, Alonso Rappa, Aspen Martinez, Gail S. Matthius, and Carly Roland. Also in attendance were showrunner and executive producer John Wirth, executive producer and director Chris Eyre, executive producers Tina Elmo and Jim Chory, director Erica Tremblay, and key AMC Networks executives, including CEO Kristin Dolan and Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and Studios.

Special guests included Buu Nygren, President of the Navajo Nation; Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, Esq., First Lady of the Navajo Nation; Daryl Noon, Navajo Police Commander; and Cynthia Chavez Lamar, Director of the National Museum of the American Indian.

McDermott introduced the Season 3 premiere to a packed audience, highlighting the show's widespread acclaim and unique storytelling. He remarked that Dark Winds "captivated audiences with its first two seasons, garnering universal acclaim" and "proves that when you combine authenticity, tour de force performances, exceptional production and the breathtaking backdrop of the America southwest, you get bold storytelling that viewers can't look away from." He also acknowledged executive producers Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin for their role in bringing the series to life. Noting Redford's decades-long commitment to adapting Tony Hillerman's novels, McDermott shared,

"Redford acquired the rights 35 years ago and held on to them until he could find the right place to tell these stories. He was joined by George R.R. Martin in the early 2000s, and we're so grateful this show found its way to AMC. These two creative giants recognized something special in these stories and characters and held tight to the reins until this could happen."

“Redford acquired the rights 35 years ago and held on to them until he could find the right place to tell these stories. He was joined by George R.R. Martin in the early 2000s, and we’re so grateful this show found its way to AMC. These two creative giants recognized something special in these stories and characters and held tight to the reins until this could happen.”

Wirth followed with remarks, thanking AMC Networks for not only championing a compelling mystery series but also fostering opportunities for Indigenous artists across writing, acting, directing, and production.

Following the screening of the Season 3 premiere, McClarnon, Gordon, Matten, Allison, Wirth, and Eyre participated in a powerful panel discussion moderated by Andrew Okpeaha MacLean, Associate Arts Professor and Associate Chair of the Grad Film Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Following a screening of the Season 3 premiere episode, McClarnon, Gordon, Matten, Allison, Wirth and Eyre participated in a powerful panel discussion moderated by Andrew Okpeaha MacLean, Associate Arts Professor and the Associate Chair of the Grad Film Program at NYU’s Tisch. McClarnon shared, “When Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, George R.R, Martin and Robert Redford asked me if I would be a part of the show and not only Joe Leaphorn, but also an EP, my jaw dropped. I mean, come on – I've been doing this for 30 years, and to be number one on a TV show, let alone be an EP on a show, and to work with legends like Chris, Robert and George, and now John Wirth, it was a no brainer for me.” He later added, “I really love that we are giving opportunities to Native directors, writers and crew members – that is so important…it's such a difficult business to get your foothold in.”

The celebration continued with a reception featuring Southwest-inspired food and drinks, allowing guests to explore the museum’s galleries. Additionally, AMC recently announced that Dark Winds has been renewed for a fourth season, set to begin filming this month in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The upcoming season will once again feature eight hour-long episodes and will mark McClarnon’s directorial debut.

