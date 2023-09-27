Alaska Native Heritage Center Honored with 2023 International Guardians of Culture and Lifeways Award

Details By Elyse Wild September 27, 2023

The Alaska Native Heritage Center (ANHC), a living cultural center in Anchorage, Alaska, was recognized this week for their dedication to upholding cultural heritage when they were announced as a recipient of the 2023 International Guardians of Culture and Lifeways Awards.

The award is administered by the international nonprofit that maintains a network of support for Indigenous programs, the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums.

“Through its innovative exhibits, engaging programs, and immersive experiences, ANHC is recognized with this award for its commitment to safeguarding and commemorating all Alaska Native communities, cultures, and ways of life,” a press release from the Heritage Center reads. “These efforts allow Alaska Native peoples to deeply connect with their culture and provide visitors from across Alaska and the world with a profound understanding of the ancestral traditions and continued practices of Alaska Native peoples.”

The award will be formally presented to ANHC on October 25, during the 2023 International Conference of Indigenous Archives, Libraries, and Museums in Oklahoma City.

