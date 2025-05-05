Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum to Host Opening Celebration for ‘Beautiful and Proud’ Exhibition Celebrating Miss Florida Seminole

Details By Native News Online Staff May 05, 2025

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to announce the opening celebration of its newest exhibition, Beautiful and Proud, honoring the extraordinary women who have held the title of Miss Florida Seminole. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum, located on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation.

Beautiful and Proud traces the history and cultural significance of the Miss Florida Seminole title, from the early days of the first appointed “Princess” and crowned “Seminole Queen” to today’s reigning titleholder.

The exhibition features rare photographs, personal artifacts, and archival footage, offering a powerful visual narrative of tradition, pride, and cultural identity. Visitors will also hear directly from former titleholders through recorded reflections that explore the impact and meaning of serving as Miss Florida Seminole.

The exhibit will be on view at the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum from May 22, 2025, through the summer of 2026.

