After the Feast: A Simple Recipe for Turkey Soup

Details By Native News Online Staff November 22, 2023

Not sure what to do with the leftover turkey? Paul Molina, Kickapoo/Mexican, has a great recipe for turkey soup that is easy to make and is delicious.

Molina was trained at Le Cordon Bleu Miami in Miramar and has dual degrees in culinary arts and hospitality from the Illinois Institute of Art Chicago. Currently, Chef Molina is the Administration for Native Americans (ANA) project coordinator at the American Indian Center in Chicago.

“I like to make stock from the turkey itself, and use the giblets and neck,” comments Molina.

Turkey Soup Recipe

You can use leftover turkey just debone and put to the side. It is also the same for fresh frozen, just debone the turkey and refrigerate. You want to sweat the mixture of onions, carrots, and celery in oil; you want this mixture to be soft.

Always start stock with cold water. Fill pot with about four quarts of water, let this come to a boil with bones, then let it simmer. Always remember to remove impurities. Skim any foam or scum at the top with a spoon or ladle. Add peppercorns, bay leaves, thyme, parsley, sage, and garlic. Let simmer for about 3 to 4 hours, then strain mixture.

1 turkey carcass

2 wings

1 neck and giblets

2 tablespoons oil

6 garlic cloves

2 large onions quartered

2 carrots large chopped

3 stalks celery large chopped

¼ teaspoon of peppercorns

½ teaspoons dried or fresh thyme

4 springs of parsley

5 sage leaves

1 bay leaf

Chop that turkey up real good like, then add it to the stock. All your veggies you can go in, also. I like everything in so you do not have to worry about a thing. You add your rice later so it has some texture. It’s soup when it all comes together. I am not trying to be fancy here. Add your favorite veggies also; it is supposed to be healthy and hearty for cold Fall and Winter nights. If you want to thicken it up, add a potato smashed up.

2 large carrots fine chopped

1 large onion fine chopped

½ celery fine chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

Add leftover turkey or raw

2 cups of wild rice

1 potato

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

You can sweat your veggies first but whatever you do, dump everything in and go watch some football. Remember to taste your food so people do not complain.

