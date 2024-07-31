9 of 10,812 Save the Date for the Chickasaw Annual Meeting & Festival

A time of reunion, fellowship and cultural pride; the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival is set to begin Sept. 27 and continue through Oct. 5.

Each year, friends and family from across the country enjoy a variety of festival events culminating in the Chickasaw Annual Meeting featuring Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation Address.

In 1960, more than 100 Chickasaws met at Seeley Chapel near Connerville, Oklahoma, to discuss the state of their nation and a vision for the future. Annually, the Chickasaw Nation pays tribute to this historic event by celebrating Chickasaw pride and progress during the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival.

Festival events will feature the coronation of tribal princesses, stickball games, a 5K and fun run, archery, senior and junior Olympics, golf, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments and more.

Guests also can browse and purchase artwork created by artists of Southeastern and Woodlands tribes at the Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM).

Venues in the Tishomingo, Ada and Sulphur areas will host numerous activities throughout the week, including a one-mile fun walk and 5K run, coed softball tournament, a golf tournament, museum tours and more.

Three young ladies will also be crowned Chickasaw Princess, Little Miss Chickasaw and Chickasaw Junior Princess during the Chickasaw Princess Pageant.

A complete list of events, locations and schedules will become available online at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net . The event schedule is subject to change.

For more information, call (580) 371-2040.

