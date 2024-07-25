76th Annual Navajo Nation Fair set for Sept. 4-8, in Window Rock ‘Honoring Heritage: Celebrating Harvest, Livelihood & Kinship’

Details By Native News Online Staff July 25, 2024

The Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources today announced the 76th Annual Navajo Nation Fair will be Wednesday to Sunday, Sept. 4 to 8, at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock.

This year’s fair theme is “Honoring Heritage: Celebrating Harvest, Livelihood & Kinship.”

Its focus will be to preserve Navajo cultural heritage.

“Under Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren’s leadership, new people were put in charge to make sure changes were made to avoid financial problems of past fairs,” said Mike Halona, Division of Natural Resources executive director.

“Through careful planning and resource management, we will make sure to spend every dollar wisely. We want this to set a new standard for financial stewardship for future fairs,” he said.

In January, the division moved the Navajo Nation Fair Office to division headquarters to address lingering issues and redevelop the operations and facilities at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds.

Now, spearheaded by division, fair organizers ensure that resources will be used efficiently, effectively and safely to set a sustainable path for future celebrations.

“This momentous event isn't just about tradition,” Halona said. “It's about embracing contemporary fiscal responsibility. We are going to ensure that every dollar received contributes to a flourishing event and supports the local business community.”

Since its inception in 1948, the Navajo Nation Fair has been a beacon of Navajo culture, drawing as many as 100,000 fairgoers. It brings together the 110 Navajo chapters to celebrate traditional events loved by Navajos and visitors.

This year's fair will continue that legacy. There will be time-honored activities like the traditional Navajo Song & Dance, the All-Indian Rodeo, Junior Rodeo, the Navajo Nation Fair Parade, arts and crafts exhibits, 4-H livestock show, horticulture, Kids Day, Elder Fest, carnival, the popular inter-tribal powwow and authentic Navajo cuisine & favorites.

Navajo Nation divisions, departments and programs will be more visible to celebrate the work they do and services they provide.

“We want Navajos to come together to commemorate the origins of the Navajo Nation Fair,” Halona said. “We want to celebrate our people's enduring spirit.”

