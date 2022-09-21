4th Annual Native American Animation Lab Opens Call for Applications

Details By Native News Online Staff September 21, 2022

Los Angeles-based Native American Media Alliance (NAMA) announced Tuesday that it has begun accepting applications for its 4th annual Native American Animation Lab, which takes place Dec. 5-9 this year.

An intensive workshop that develops Native American writers, filmmakers and artists with a current animation project, the lab is designed to offer new access for Natives interested in exploring careers in animation. The in-depth training sessions aim to help Native Americans who already have a script, treatment, animated film, original comic book, or visual materials they want to develop into an animated television series or feature film.

“This program has proven to be a genuine training ground for Native Americans seeking to break into animation,” said Ian Skorodin (Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma), director of strategy for NAMA. “Several fellows have developed new animation projects, completed ongoing animation films and found staffing positions on Native American animated series.”

All participants chosen for the lab will workshop an animation project through one-on-one mentoring, group sessions and peer workshops. The program concludes with an intensive pitching session for each participant before a panel of animation creative executives. The purpose of the lab is to further develop the skills of the writers and prepare them for employment in the industry.

Applications can be submitted via the NAMA website throughout the month of October.

This year’s animation lab is presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Sony Pictures Animation.

