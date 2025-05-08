30+ Indigenous Designers Lead Fashion’s Next Chapter in Santa Fe

Details By Native News Online Staff May 08, 2025

Native Fashion Week Santa Fe 2025 cements its status as one of the largest Indigenous fashion events in the United States, establishing itself as a key fixture on the global fashion calendar — where heritage and innovation meet.

From May 8–11, 2025, the Santa Fe Railyard Arts District will be transformed into a dynamic international fashion hub, hosting over 30 trailblazing designers and more than 100 models for a four-day celebration of Indigenous creativity. This year’s showcase highlights a powerful mix of emerging talent and established icons — including Orlando Dugi, renowned for his couture eveningwear, and Lesley Hampton, a leader in inclusive and body-positive design. First-time participants will debut alongside industry veterans in what is now the largest collaborative platform for Indigenous designers in North America. In a fashion world that has long sidelined Native artistry, Native Fashion Week Santa Fe asserts itself as both a cultural milestone and a bold challenge to the industry's norms.

Curated by Amber-Dawn Bear Robe — a pioneering force in Indigenous fashion, member of the Siksika Nation, and the mind behind exhibitions like Fashioning Indigenous Futurism at the Getty Museum — this event is more than emerging; it's leading. A 2023 Canadian Arts and Fashion Changemaker Award recipient, Bear Robe continues to elevate Native designers onto global stages. “Indigenous fashion has been couture since before ‘couture’ existed. The precision, the artistry, the vision — it’s always been here, shaping style in ways the industry is only beginning to understand,” she says. “Native Fashion Week Santa Fe is where that influence takes the stage.”

2025 Highlights Include:

Two days of runway shows and fashion programming, spotlighting designers like Apache Skateboards & Douglas Miles, Orlando Dugi, Korina Emmerich, Lauren Good Day, Lesley Hampton, Nonamey, and Products of My Environment x The Son of Picasso.

A VIP Sky Railway fashion kickoff: a two-hour scenic rail journey through Santa Fe, offering exclusive previews, immersive storytelling, and networking with designers and media.

Industry panels, featuring voices like Christian Allaire, journalist and author of The Power of Style: How Fashion and Beauty are Being Used to Reclaim Cultures.

Trunk shows and brand activations across the Railyard, creating direct connections between designers, buyers, and collectors.

Native Fashion Week Santa Fe 2025 is not just a fashion event — it’s a movement redefining who gets to lead and be seen in global fashion.

