10 Native American Artists and Musicians You Should Know

Details By Kaili Berg November 11, 2024

Native American Heritage Month is a time to honor the talents and achievements of Indigenous artists and musicians who have significantly impacted the creative world.

Their work not only celebrates Indigenous identity but also preserves and shares the stories, cultures, and perspectives of Native communities. Here are ten Indigenous artists and musicians whose contributions continue to inspire and empower.

Jason Baerg (Cree Métis) - Visual Artist

Jason Baerg is a pioneering Cree Métis artist known for his innovative approach to painting, laser-cut imagery, and fashion. His recent work at Art Toronto and his recognition in Vogue as an Indigenous “Artist to Know” highlights his influence in the contemporary art scene. Baerg’s work combines traditional Indigenous storytelling with futuristic aesthetics, creating a visual experience that challenges and captivates.

Buffy Sainte-Marie (Cree) - Musician, Activist

A legendary folk musician, Buffy Sainte-Marie’s voice and lyrics have been anthems for Indigenous rights and social justice since the 1960s. With hits like “Universal Soldier” and “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” her music tackles issues such as war, human rights, and the preservation of Indigenous cultures. Sainte-Marie remains a powerful voice for activism through art.

Tania Larsson (Gwich’in) - Jewelry Artist

Tania Larsson’s jewelry embodies her connection to Gwich’in culture and the Arctic landscape. Her pieces often feature materials such as caribou antler and seal skin, merging contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship. Her art honors her ancestors and brings attention to environmental and cultural preservation issues affecting her homeland.

Mato Wayuhi (Oglala Lakota) - Musician, Composer

Mato Wayuhi, a dynamic artist in music and film, is best known as the composer for the acclaimed TV show Reservation Dogs. His music blends hip-hop and Indigenous sounds, creating tracks that resonate with Native youth and wider audiences alike. His work on Reservation Dogs has redefined how Indigenous soundtracks can feel both authentic and cutting-edge.

Virgil Ortiz (Cochiti Pueblo) - Ceramicist, Fashion Designer

Virgil Ortiz is known for his transformative ceramics and high-fashion designs that fuse Pueblo artistry with futuristic themes. His clay work, adorned with bold patterns and intricate details, reimagines Pueblo culture in new contexts. Ortiz’s contributions to fashion and pottery have set a high bar for modern Indigenous art.

Brooke Simpson (Haliwa-Saponi) - Singer, Performer

Brooke Simpson gained national fame with her soulful performances on The Voice and later on America’s Got Talent. Her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence have made her a standout talent, and she uses her platform to advocate for Indigenous representation in the music industry, highlighting the resilience and creativity of her community.

Preston Singletary (Tlingit) - Glass Artist

Preston Singletary’s glass sculptures are internationally celebrated for their reflection of Tlingit cultural stories. His intricate pieces incorporate traditional designs and mythological figures, beautifully bringing to life Tlingit spirituality and identity. Singletary’s work can be found in major museums, bridging Indigenous storytelling and fine art.

Tanya Tagaq (Inuk) - Throat Singer, Musician

Tanya Tagaq has revolutionized Inuit throat singing by blending it with punk, rock, and experimental genres. Her intense, improvisational performances explore themes of colonialism, Indigenous rights, and environmentalism. Tagaq’s art is visceral and unapologetic, creating space for Indigenous women’s voices in the global music scene.

Frank Waln (Sicangu Lakota) - Rapper, Producer

Frank Waln’s music is a powerful response to historical and modern-day injustices faced by Native communities. With tracks like “My Stone” and “AbOriginal,” Waln’s lyrics highlight issues such as land rights, mental health, and cultural resilience. His music offers a platform for Indigenous youth, inspiring a generation to embrace their identity.

Raven Chacon (Diné) - Composer, Installation Artist

Raven Chacon, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, creates soundscapes and installations that reflect Diné philosophies and landscapes. His works, often experimental, challenge audiences to engage with sound in new ways. Chacon’s installations and compositions transcend conventional music, offering profound reflections on space, silence, and Indigenous life.

